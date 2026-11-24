Influential Women in Law Names Trafficking-Survivor Advocate Chloe Makowsky General

New recognition program for women attorneys adds governance leadership ahead of January 2027 launch

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women in Law (IWIL), a new national recognition program honoring the most accomplished women in the American legal profession, today announced the appointment of Chloe Makowsky as General Counsel.Ms. Makowsky is an attorney at Douglas & London, P.C. in New York, where she represents survivors of human trafficking in federal courts nationwide and victims of negligence in New York State courts. As General Counsel, she will advise IWIL on governance and chair the committee responsible for reviewing and confirming honorees.“It is with great pride that I am accepting the position of General Counsel for IWIL. I look forward to the challenge of championing causes of great importance to women practicing law.” said Ms. Makowsky.Ms. Makowsky's practice focuses on holding hotels accountable for sex trafficking that occurs on their premises, an area of law that demands both persistence in litigation and a trauma-informed approach to clients. She earned her B.A. from St. John's University and her J.D. from New York Law School, and is admitted to practice in the following jurisdictions:State Bars. New York. FloridaFederal courts. U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. U.S. Court of Federal Claims. U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. U.S. District Court for the District of ColoradoIWIL will officially launch in January 2027 with an inaugural class of founding honorees drawn from leading women attorneys across the United States.About Influential Women in LawInfluential Women in Law (IWIL) is a national, invitation-only recognition program dedicated exclusively to women attorneys. Through a rigorous and independent selection process, IWIL honors women whose work, leadership and influence are shaping the legal profession. IWIL launches in January 2027. Learn more at influentialwomeninlaw.

Chloe Makowsky

Influential Women in Law (IWIL)

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