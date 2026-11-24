Claude Team setup demand is rising among small businesses, reports Claude consultancy Strategized.

More than one in three inquiries to Strategized from November 1 to 20 came through ChatGPT, Google Gemini or Claude.

The four things small business owners ask a Claude consultant for: one Claude Team plan, a safe setup, connected software and staff training.

More than one in three inquiries from November 1 to 20 reached the Chicago Claude consultancy through a recommendation from ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude.

- Michael Robichaud, Founder, Strategized

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strategized, a Chicago-based Claude consultancy for small business teams, reports that inquiries from business owners in the first 20 days of November exceeded its total for all of October, which had been its busiest month to date. The increase comes as Anthropic keeps up a fast release pace, most recently Claude Fable 5.2 on November 9, and as more owner-led companies move from individual Claude accounts to one Claude Team plan for the whole office.

A growing share of that demand is arriving by a new route. More than one in three of the firm's inquiries in the first 20 days of November came from owners who had asked an AI assistant such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini or Claude who could help set up Claude for their business. In one recent week, every new booking traced back to an AI assistant. Strategized attributes those referrals to its own AI search optimization work, sometimes called AI SEO, a service it also provides to clients.

The requests are consistent. Owners of firms with roughly 3 to 25 people are asking for the same things: a Claude team setup that puts everyone on one plan, a Claude implementation that is safe around client data, connections between Claude and the software the office already runs, and Claude training for the staff. Accounting, insurance, engineering and real estate firms are among the most frequent recent inquiries.

Security is often the first question. Firms that hold client records, including CPA firms, insurance agencies and financial advisors, want to know what Claude does with client data, which plan settings apply to them, and what a written Claude policy for staff should say before anyone signs in. Strategized answers those questions in its Claude Security and Privacy Center and builds the answers into each Claude Team plan setup.

"Owners have stopped asking whether to use AI. They have picked Claude, a few people in the office are already using it on their own accounts, and now they want it set up right for the whole team," said Michael Robichaud, founder of Strategized and a Claude consultant to small businesses. "Signing up for Claude is the easy part. Getting a whole office to use it safely, with client data protected, is the work owners are calling about."

Owners also want Claude to fit the software and the habits the office already has. Strategized sets up Claude connectors to the tools a firm uses, builds custom Claude connections where none exists, and writes custom Claude plugins and custom Claude skills, which are written instructions that teach Claude how a specific firm does its work. The aim is a Claude implementation that matches each role in the office, not a general chat window.

For owners handling the rollout themselves, Strategized publishes a free Claude Team setup guide with step-by-step answers to common admin questions. For owners who would rather hire a Claude consultant, the firm's Claude consulting services cover Claude Team setup, company-wide Claude rollouts, Claude training for teams and ongoing Claude support. Each engagement starts with a free 20-minute call, booked at , and a fixed price in writing.

"Small business owners now ask AI assistants the questions they used to type into Google, including who to hire," Robichaud said. "A business that is not part of those answers is invisible to a growing share of its buyers. I built my own firm's visibility there first, and the inquiries followed."

About Strategized

Strategized is a Chicago-based Claude consulting firm for owner-led businesses. Founded in March 2026 by Michael Robichaud, who brings nearly 30 years in enterprise sales, digital marketing and building companies, the firm provides Claude for small business: Claude implementation, Claude Team plan setup, company rollouts, staff training, custom Claude plugins and skills, and AI search optimization, which helps a business show up when people ask AI assistants for a recommendation. Strategized is an independent consultancy and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Anthropic, PBC. Claude is a trademark of Anthropic, PBC, referenced for identification purposes only.

Michael Robichaud

Strategized

+1 773-343-6860

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Claude Consultancy Strategized Reports Claude Team Setup Demand Rising Among Small Businesses News Provided By Strategized November 24, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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