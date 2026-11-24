MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 24 ( IANS) The Maha Deepam was lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar Deepa Mandapam on Thiruparankundram hill on Tuesday.

Temple officials said the ceremony followed longstanding custom and Agama rules.

The choice of site drew protests at the foothills and in Chennai after the Supreme Court directed that a lamp be lit at Deepathoon on the hill for this year's Karthigai Deepam festival.

G. Selvi, Executive Officer of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, and V. Shanmugasundaram, Chairman of its Board of Trustees, issued a joint statement shortly after the lighting.

They said the temple had observed the ritual for generations and had followed the same religious tradition in lighting Tuesday's lamp at the mandapam.

The officials said the shrine, revered as the first of Lord Murugan's six abodes, follows established customs and Agama rules for the festivals it celebrates throughout the year.

They described the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the mandapam as part of that continuing practice.

The Murugan temple stands at the foot of Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

At the summit is the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, a Muslim shrine.

The stone pillar, known as the Deepathoon, stands about 50 metres from the dargah.

The dispute centres on whether a festival lamp should also be lit at the pillar in addition to the customary lighting at the Uchi Pillaiyar mandapam.

On November 20, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on the day of the festival.

The bench described its interim direction as a "temporary, one-time arrangement" while considering the Tamil Nadu government's plea for a stay of the January 6 judgment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna told the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that the district administration was taking steps to comply with the Supreme Court's order.

With prohibitory orders in force, Madurai City Police deployed around 6,000 personnel across the city and on the hill.

Police arrested Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nainar Nagenthran in Tirunelveli district that afternoon while he was travelling to Thiruparankundram.

After the evening ceremony, police removed devotees protesting at the foothills.

In Chennai, Hindu Munnani members protested on the road outside Central railway station over the lighting at the mandapam, causing heavy traffic congestion.