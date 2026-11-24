MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (IANS) The BJP and Congress in Gujarat have announced separate programmes to mark 'Constitution Day' on November 26, with the BJP planning marches and public interactions across the state, while the Congress will take out a 'Constitution Protection March' in Ahmedabad on November 25, demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The programmes come amid competing claims by the two parties over the protection of the Constitution and the functioning of constitutional institutions.

Announcing its programme at a press conference at the BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, state vice-president Gautam Gediya and chief spokesperson Dr Anil Patel said the party would organise "Constitution Pride" marches in all districts and municipal corporations on November 26.

In Ahmedabad, the main event will be held at Tagore Hall at 4 p.m. in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma.

Marches will also be organised at ward level in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhinagar.

The BJP has also planned a 'Selfie with Constitution' campaign, Constitution-based competitions and interactions with young people under the hashtag 'Constitution is Our Pride, Constitution is Our Honour'.

Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will visit educational institutions between November 26 and 29 to hold discussions on the Constitution. Gediya said respect for and protection of the Constitution are part of the BJP's core ideology.

Recalling the party's position on national unity, he referred to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's slogan, "One country cannot have two constitutions and two prime ministers", in connection with Article 370.

He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Gujarat Chief Minister, had organised a procession in Surendranagar carrying a copy of the Constitution on an elephant's howdah.

"The Constitution, adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, was not merely a legal document but represented citizens' rights, equality, liberty, democracy and national unity," Patel said.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Criticising the Congress, Patel described the Emergency imposed in 1975 as a "dark chapter" in Indian democracy, alleging that fundamental rights, press freedom and democratic institutions had been undermined during Indira Gandhi's tenure.

He also cited the use of Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments, the Shah Bano case, the cash-for-votes controversy during the PV Narasimha Rao government and the functioning of the National Advisory Council during the Manmohan Singh government.

He further referred to LoP Rahul Gandhi publicly tearing up a copy of an ordinance issued by his own party's government, calling it an example of "disrespect towards parliamentary and constitutional processes".

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced a Constitution Protection March in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, demanding action against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including his removal and arrest.

The party has alleged institutional capture of the Election Commission of India. The march will be held in the presence of MP and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and under the chairmanship of state party president Amit Chavda.

Legislature Party leader Dr Tushar Chaudhary, AICC secretaries and co-in-charges, senior leaders and party workers are also expected to participate.

The programme will begin with a meeting at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan at 10:30 a.m., followed by a march to Paldi Crossroads at noon. At 12:45 p.m., Congress leaders will pay floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Paldi area.