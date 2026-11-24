MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 24 (IANS) The Surat City Police's Cyber Crime Branch has busted an alleged illegal call centre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which was being used to target people with promises of high returns on share market investments.

Five people have been arrested in connection with a case in which a Surat-based complainant was allegedly cheated of Rs 14.47 lakh, while investigators have traced transactions worth more than Rs 8.22 crore through 12 bank accounts linked to the operation.

"The investigation has also revealed seven complaints registered in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), involving online fraud of approximately Rs one crore," police said.

The call centre, which had reportedly been operating for around a year, employed approximately 18 telecallers who targeted people interested in investing in the share market. Police also recovered data relating to 3,079 customers from different states across the country.

The case came to light after the accused allegedly contacted the complainant through WhatsApp, posing as investment advisers and promising substantial returns through share trading.

They sent a link to a fake application, 'Wealth Trade', through which the complainant was persuaded to download an APK file and open a Demat account.

The accused subsequently shared details of different bank accounts over WhatsApp and persuaded the complainant to transfer Rs 14,47,997 for investment purposes.

When the complainant sought the money back, they allegedly claimed that losses had been incurred through trading and refused to return the amount.

A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 351(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

Following a technical investigation, a Cyber Crime Branch team spent three to four days tracking the suspects in Indore before raiding the call centre.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Hemant Sonare (28), Dharmendra alias D.K. Rai (25), Sudhanshu Geete (26), Pravin alias Priyanshu Rai (25) and Yash Kumawat (27).

All five were employed as telecallers, with two allegedly working at the centre for around a year and the remaining three for approximately nine months or more.

According to the police, the accused initially persuaded prospective investors to open Demat accounts through Groww and Angel One.

After gaining their confidence by showing profits, they allegedly told them that these platforms charged higher fees and encouraged them to shift to their own Wealth Trade application, promising lower charges and better returns.

Victims were then asked to transfer money into various bank accounts. Police seized 24 mobile phones, including 19 recovered from the call centre and five from the accused.

The five arrested persons have been remanded to four days of police custody for interrogation.

Police have urged investors to verify whether investment platforms and companies are registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before transferring money.

Citizens who fall victim to financial cyber fraud have been advised to immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, to improve the chances of freezing the money in the beneficiary accounts.