MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Indore, Nov 24 (IANS) Four persons wanted in a Rs 5.5 lakh cyber fraud case registered in Delhi have been arrested from Indore in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Lasudia police, officials said on Monday.

The accused were arrested from the Veena Nagar area under the Lasudia police station limits.

"Four accused wanted in a Rs 5.5 lakh cyber fraud case registered in Delhi have been arrested from Indore with the assistance of Lasudia police," DCP Indore Zone-2 Aman Singh Rathore said.

According to police, the case relates to an online fraud of Rs 5.5 lakh reported in Delhi. The main accused had already been arrested by Delhi Police, while the four persons arrested from Indore were absconding in the case.

The South West Cyber Police Station team of Delhi Police had contacted Lasudia police for assistance in tracing the suspects.

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Chetan Rana shared their location, following which a joint team was formed and a raid was conducted in Veena Nagar, police said.

Investigation revealed that the accused were living in the locality and were in contact with other members of the suspected cyber fraud gang.

The gang allegedly used bank accounts and mobile numbers to receive money obtained through online fraud, according to police.

Police have also found that some members of the gang are operating from Pune and Ahmedabad. Efforts are underway to trace them, officials said.

The mobile phones and documents recovered from the accused are being examined to establish their role in the fraud, identify other victims and trace the financial transactions.

Investigators are also trying to ascertain the number of bank accounts used by the gang, police said.

The four accused will be taken to Delhi on transit remand and produced before a court there. Delhi Police will seek their custody for further interrogation, officials said.

Police said the investigation would focus on identifying other members of the gang, tracing the money trail and establishing the extent of the fraud.