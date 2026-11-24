MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) Five police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), have been suspended following the death of an accused in police custody in Bihar's Saharsa district on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Anmol Kumar, was arrested in connection with a case related to a romantic relationship registered at the Saurbazar Police Station.

He allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the police station washroom at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the police, preliminary investigations, including an examination of CCTV footage, indicate that Anmol entered the washroom on his own.

After discovering the incident, police personnel rushed him to Sadar Hospital in Saharsa, where doctors declared him dead.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines.

A death review report has also been prepared in the presence of a Magistrate, while the post-mortem procedure is being videographed under the supervision of a medical board.

The five suspended personnel have been attached to the Police Lines with immediate effect over alleged negligence of duty and lapses in complying with custodial security protocols.

Those suspended include Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Satyarthi, Investigating Officer Police Sub-Inspector Shivani Kumari, Officer-on-Duty Assistant Sub-Inspector Anant Kumar Singh, Constable Munna Kumar and On-duty guard (Chowkidar) Rajkishore Sharma.

To ensure an impartial investigation, the Saharsa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Sihag has constituted a special investigation team led by the Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

The team is examining the circumstances under which the accused entered the washroom and whether there were lapses in surveillance or custodial security.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and the post-mortem report.

The incident has raised questions over the implementation of security and monitoring protocols in police stations and lock-ups.

Police officials said all aspects of the case were being examined and the facts would become clear after the investigation is completed.