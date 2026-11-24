Samsung Brings Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 To Life With Exclusive Gaming Tournament In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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50 gamers competed at Samsung's SmartThings Showroom alongside gaming content creator Bashar Kayal
The tournament kicked off a four-week Instagram competition, alongside a special Call of Duty retail offer across the UAE
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