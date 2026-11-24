MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SAR 332 million development agreement covers logistics infrastructure for a site spanning more than 3.26 million square meters in Al Kauthar Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – November 2026 – Alkhabeer Capital, an asset manager and investment firm offering brokerage services, announced the signing of the development agreement for Hayyiz Valley, a project of the Alkhabeer Logistics Development Fund, with Diyar Al Shamela Development and Real Estate Investment Company (Diyar Al Shamela), the project's master developer. The project is located on a prime industrial land plot of more than 3.26 million square meters in the Al Kauthar district, north of Jeddah.

Under the agreement, Diyar Al Shamela will carry out development works worth SAR 332 million to deliver the project's logistics infrastructure. The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Alkhabeer Capital's headquarters in Jeddah by Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, and Maher Farouk Luqman, CEO of Diyar Al Shamela, in the presence of the Fund's Board Member and Acting CEO of Mohammed Bin Laden Company, Mr. Abdullah Mohammed Bahmdein, representatives of the lead investor, Mohammed Bin Laden Company, and senior executives from both companies.

Hayyiz Valley marks the start of an integrated destination combining industrial, commercial and logistics components. Its site was selected for its direct connection to Jeddah's main arterial routes, making it a promising destination for investment and economic development in the western region.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, said:“Hayyiz Valley represents an important step in our real estate investment strategy and reflects our approach of selecting high-quality assets with strong growth potential. Our partnership with Diyar Al Shamela brings together our investment expertise and their development experience to build an integrated destination for industry and logistics in Jeddah, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. It reaffirms our commitment to creating long-term value for our investors.”

Maher Farouk Luqman, CEO of Diyar Al Shamela, added: We are pleased to gather here today for an occasion that marks an important milestone in the journey of“Hayyiz,” one of Diyar's ambitious projects. Through this development, we aim to introduce an integrated concept for logistics cities that goes beyond providing space to creating an investment environment that supports business growth and enhances operational and logistics efficiency.

“Hayyiz” spans approximately three million square meters, with a vision focused on accommodating the needs of the logistics sector and providing diverse investment opportunities that keep pace with the economic transformation taking place in the Kingdom, while contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub.

At Diyar, we believe that the success of major projects is measured not only by their size, but also by the value they add to the economy, the opportunities they create for investors, and their sustainable impact on the sectors they serve.

Today's agreement signing with Alkhabeer Capital represents an important step towards realizing this vision. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will contribute to enhancing the investment value of the“Hayyiz” project and supporting our future ambitions.

The project forms part of Alkhabeer Logistics Development Fund, a private real estate investment fund with an initial size of SAR 2.84 billion. This further strengthens Alkhabeer Capital's position among the Kingdom's leading real estate investment managers and enables it to capitalize on growing opportunities across the industrial, logistics, and commercial sectors. This investment reflects the Company's approach to selecting high-quality real estate assets with strong growth potential, through a strategic partnership with an experienced lead developer, contributing to maximizing investment value for its investors. Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

About Alkhabeer Capital:

Alkhabeer Capital is a Saudi asset management and investment firm, regulated by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and registered under Commercial Registration No. 4030177445. Founded more than 20 years ago, it offers Shari'a-compliant investment products and solutions to institutions, family offices and qualified investors across private equity, real estate, capital markets and public funds, alongside investment banking and one of the Kingdom's most advanced brokerage platforms.

Alkhabeer Capital is headquartered on Madinah Road, Jeddah (P.O. Box 128289, Jeddah 21362), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh.

About Diyar Al Shamela:

Headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Diyar Al Shamilah is a Saudi company specializing in real estate investment and development, offering integrated solutions that encompass strategic real estate portfolio planning, project development, and property and facilities management.

Diyar Al Shamilah manages a diversified investment portfolio comprising residential, commercial, office, and logistics projects. The Company continues to develop distinctive projects that combine innovation, risk management, operational efficiency, and sustainability, creating promising investment opportunities and enhancing quality of life.