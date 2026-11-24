MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital | November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nvidia's 31% surge on Huang's return lifted the Nasdaq Composite 6.5%, but hesitation is back this morning. Higher yields, doubts over AI spending and a political storm keep investors cautious.

Key takeaways:

Monday's powerful rebound: Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO sent its shares up more than 31% and lifted the Nasdaq Composite 6.5%.

Still only a bounce: Nvidia remains below its level before the leadership crisis broke, and the wider AI trade has yet to recover its earlier losses.

Hesitation this morning: European equities are struggling to extend Monday's gains, and US futures have lost momentum after Wall Street finished below its session highs.

Political scrutiny: Trump has said he intervened in Huang's return, while lawmakers from both parties have raised national security and governance questions.

The next test: Wednesday's US inflation data could shift the outlook for yields and Fed policy.

A powerful bounce, but still only a bounce

Market sentiment remains cautious despite Monday's powerful rebound. Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO sent its shares up more than 31% and lifted the Nasdaq Composite 6.5%. But Nvidia remains below its level before the leadership crisis broke, and the wider AI trade has yet to recover its earlier losses. Monday's bounce was significant, but for now it is still only a bounce.

Hesitation is visible this morning as European equities are struggling to extend Monday's gains, while US futures have lost momentum after Wall Street finished below its session highs.

What Huang's return changes, and what it does not

Investors still have to assess whether Huang's return restores confidence in Nvidia's leadership without allowing the controversy to distract from its business, or whether it prolongs scrutiny of the company and its China exposure. Higher yields, the cost of AI investment and questions about returns on that spending also remain in place.

The political response could last longer

The political response could prove more lasting than the initial share-price bounce. Trump has said he intervened in Huang's return, while lawmakers from both parties have raised national security and governance questions. Democrats are set to control Congress, and Republican critics of China policy may also press for tougher scrutiny. Congressional hearings and investigations could consume management's attention for months; their findings, and any consequences for Huang, remain uncertain.

It would be premature to conclude that market support took precedence over national security, but the speed of the reinstatement has made that a question Nvidia and the administration are likely to face.

The test now: do buyers return?

The test now is whether buyers return after the first burst of relief. Nvidia and other AI stocks need to rebuild the ground lost before Huang's reinstatement, while Wednesday's US inflation data could shift the outlook for yields and Fed policy. Monday showed how much appetite remains for the AI trade when a major source of uncertainty eases. Today's softer follow-through shows that investors are still deciding how much has actually changed.

What it means for the Gulf:

For Gulf investors, the episode shows how a single leadership decision can move global markets, and how political risk now sits alongside valuation risk in the AI trade. That matters for a region investing heavily in AI infrastructure, where chip supply and US policy are closely watched. Wednesday's US inflation data also matters for Gulf borrowing costs, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

THE PRESENT MATERIAL MUST BE REGARDED AS MARKETING COMMUNICATION AND SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS INVESTMENT RESEARCH OR INVESTMENT ADVICE.