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UAE joins SailGP as 14th National Team – and the first from the Middle East

NOVEMBER 2026 – ABUI DHABI, UAE | SailGP has confirmed its newest expansion team, the UAE, set to join the global racing championship from the start of 2027. The UAE SailGP Team becomes the 14th nation on the SailGP start line and the first from the Middle East – giving a country that has hosted some of SailGP's most memorable racing a team of its own.

Hannah Mills, multiple Olympic gold-medal winner, will lead the team as Driver and Team Principal. She joins from Emirates Great Britain after five trailblazing seasons – having been a central figure to the team's development and success since 2021, including their 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship victory. British foiling athlete Jemima Lines has been appointed as her successor in the strategist role at Emirates GBR, making her racing debut this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

The team is owned by Chris Bake, alongside Mubadala Capital. The news was confirmed today at the Sport Industry Forum in Abu Dhabi, in a panel featuring SailGP co-founder and CEO Sir Russell Coutts and Mubadala Chief Communications Officer Brian Lott.

The acquisition is a second for Bake, who is also part owner of defending Rolex SailGP Champions, Emirates GBR, and an expanded commitment for Mubadala Capital, the wholly-owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, which acquired the Brazilian team in 2024. Mubadala Investment Company has been a partner of SailGP since 2022.

The UAE SailGP Team will make their debut at the American Express Hong Kong Sail Grand Prix on January 23-24, 2027 – racing for the nation across the global calendar, before a home crowd at the Dubai Sail Grand Prix next November. The UAE SailGP Team will be led by CEO Antonio Cozzolino, with the full athlete line-up set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

UAE SailGP Team Driver and Team Principal Hannah Mills said:“SailGP embodies so much of what I believe sport should be – competition at the highest level, reaching new audiences and driving real change. Becoming SailGP's first female Team Principal fulfils a long-standing ambition of mine, but this team is about much more than that. It's a chance to reimagine what's possible – in performance, in leadership and in the opportunities sport can create for women and young people.”

“The UAE is an incredibly exciting place to take that forward, with a growing SailGP fanbase and a commitment to investing in the next generation. We want to build a team that people across the UAE can get behind and fans around the world are inspired to follow. I want us to win, but I also want what we build to make a lasting difference to the sport, long after my own racing career.”

SailGP CEO and co-founder Sir Russell Coutts said:“The UAE SailGP Team has been a long-standing ambition for SailGP and our partners in the region – it reflects how deep that relationship has become, and our commitment for many years to come's a privilege to expand our relationship with Chris Bake and Mubadala Capital – their continued support says a great deal about the trust our owners and partners have in this championship and where it's heading.”

Coutts continued,“Hannah is an excellent choice as Team Principal and Driver and will be a real role model for many across the UAE and sailing world. I can't wait to see the UAE team line up in Hong Kong in January.”

UAE SailGP Team owner Chris Bake said:“I have huge belief in SailGP's trajectory, and in the unique power of sailing, especially for young people. The opportunity to build this team alongside Mubadala Capital – in a country with the ambition to lead in everything it takes on – is a privilege.”

Bake continued,“Beyond establishing a competitive and commercially sustainable team with strong national support, we want to use its platform to grow the sport in the UAE and to create real opportunities for women and the next generation.”

Team CEO Antonio Cozzolino said:“The UAE has always looked ahead with ambition and a willingness to do things differently. The opportunity to help build a team here, in a championship that's changing the face of sailing, and to create something that reflects values I've believed in for a long time, is an incredibly exciting challenge. The job now is to build a team the UAE can be proud of – both for what we achieve competitively and the contribution we make beyond racing.”

Mubadala Capital chief operating officer Fatima Al Noaimi said,“The UAE SailGP Team is a significant milestone in our relationship with SailGP and for the nation more broadly: a team for the country to get behind, and a reason for the next generation of Emiratis to see themselves on the world's fastest racecourse.”

Founded in 2019 by Sir Russell Coutts and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams race identical F50 catamarans close to shore, in front of thousands of fans, at speeds that can exceed 100 km/h.

The league has grown from five events and six teams in its first year to 13 teams and 13 events across the globe in 2026. The UAE's arrival marks another milestone for SailGP, which earlier this year set out its aspirations to grow to 20 national teams by 2030.

The announcement comes ahead of this weekend's Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the championship's winner-takes-all season finale. With only one spot remaining in the US $2 million winner-takes-all race, all eyes are on Abu Dhabi. Limited tickets remain – available at SailGP/AbuDhabi.