A study has linked long-term exposure to fine-particle air pollution with higher risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Analysis of 475,325 participants found that people in polluted areas were 25% more likely to develop these conditions.

Air pollution may do more than damage the lungs and heart. A new study has found that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter could affect the brain by changing the activity of genes in its immune cells, potentially increasing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The research, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation on November 11, 2026, combined health data from 475,325 people in the UK Biobank with experiments involving mice. Researchers found that people living in areas with the highest levels of air pollution were 25% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia than those living in the least polluted areas.

The findings also offer an explanation for how polluted air could affect the brain.

The researchers focused on PM2.5, tiny particles that can enter the body through the lungs. They examined how exposure to these particles affected microglia, the immune cells that help protect the brain by clearing waste and fighting infections.

The study found that pollution changed the genes switched on in these cells, disrupting their normal activity. These changes were linked to inflammation and other processes that can affect brain health.

To investigate the biological effects, the team exposed mice to concentrated outdoor air from Cleveland in the US for 20 weeks. The PM2.5 levels were raised to concentrations comparable to those found in some of the world's most polluted cities.

Otherwise healthy mice developed memory problems, brain inflammation and damage to the blood-brain barrier, which normally helps protect the brain from harmful substances. Their brains also showed a fall in the NAD+/NADH ratio, a measure linked to cellular energy and the ability to respond to injury.

The researchers also found increased death of newly formed neurons in the hippocampus, a brain region important for learning and memory.

The team also studied mice genetically prone to Alzheimer's disease. In these animals, exposure to polluted air caused similar damage and increased the build-up of amyloid plaques, which are a key feature of the disease.

Importantly, some Alzheimer's-like changes were also seen in otherwise healthy mice that did not have these plaques.

Co-senior author Sanjay Rajagopalan of Case Western Reserve University said the findings showed how pollution could disrupt the work of brain immune cells. Andrew Pieper, another co-senior author, said the research could help scientists understand how environmental factors speed up diseases associated with ageing.

The researchers said their findings point to PM2.5 as a potential environmental risk to brain health. However, the human data show an association between pollution and dementia, not proof that exposure directly causes the disease. The mouse experiments provide evidence of possible biological mechanisms, but further research is needed to understand how these findings apply to people.