MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has launched a new study with major Swiss banks and market infrastructure providers to explore whether a shared ledger could be used to settle transactions involving tokenized assets-both within Switzerland and across borders.

Announced Tuesday, the initiative brings together the SNB, UBS, SIX and a group of additional financial institutions, including Zürcher Kantonalbank, PostFinance, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Basler Kantonalbank, Sygnum Bank, and settlement platform Seturion. The SNB said the work will assess potential benefits and risks, compare design options, and define governance and operating models for what is being referred to as the“Swiss Financial Ledger.”

The SNB study aims to test whether one ledger could handle both tokenized assets and settlement using multiple forms of money. Participants will evaluate design trade-offs and focus on governance, operations, and risk controls rather than only technical feasibility. The SNB has not committed to launching the ledger or issuing tokenized central bank money; both outcomes remain open. The project fits into the SNB's Project Helvetia and aligns with the international push behind BIS-led Project Agorá. Investors and builders should watch for how the study addresses legal, operational, and interoperability questions for tokenized settlement.

Key takeawaysA shared ledger for tokenized settlement and money rails

At the center of the SNB's proposal is the question of whether a single platform could bring together different“types of money” used in financial settlement. According to the SNB, the Swiss Financial Ledger would combine central bank money, commercial bank money, and securities onto one system.

That matters because tokenized-asset markets tend to struggle with a practical bottleneck: aligning the movement of the asset with the movement of value in a way that is settlement-complete, compliant, and resilient. By testing a shared ledger model that explicitly includes both money and securities, the study is positioned to address not just how tokenization works, but how trades actually clear and settle.

The SNB said the group's analysis will compare different ledger designs and examine how the platform could be governed and operated. In other words, the initiative is not framed as a purely technical pilot. It is intended to explore how institutions would coordinate access, responsibilities, and controls-an issue that has repeatedly surfaced across tokenization efforts worldwide.

Open questions on rollout-and on tokenized central bank money

While the SNB describes the ledger concept, it stressed that the study does not prejudge the next steps. The central bank said it remains unclear whether the Swiss Financial Ledger will eventually be launched, or whether the SNB would instead issue tokenized central bank money to financial institutions.

That distinction is important for market participants. If a shared ledger were deployed without tokenized central bank money, the system would still need to decide how central bank settlement would be represented. Conversely, if tokenized central bank money were introduced, the study would likely have to grapple with additional operational and regulatory requirements tied to a central bank issuing a new form of settlement asset.

For traders, market makers, and financial institutions observing the tokenization trend, the practical takeaway is that Switzerland's approach is still in the“design and assessment” phase. The SNB's framing suggests the outcome will depend on what the participants conclude about benefits, risks, and feasibility-not an assumption that tokenized settlement will automatically follow.

How the study connects to Project Helvetia

The Swiss Financial Ledger study is described as part of the SNB's broader Project Helvetia, which focuses on how tokenized asset transactions could be settled using central bank money. The timing and structure of this new effort signal that the SNB is trying to bridge a gap between high-level tokenization research and more concrete settlement mechanics.

Earlier experimentation in tokenized finance has often emphasized issuing or transferring tokenized instruments. The SNB's study, by contrast, aims to test the settlement layer: the point at which trades become final and counterparty risk is managed through agreed settlement processes.

In doing so, the SNB is also setting up an internal consistency challenge that the market will be watching: whether settlement in tokenized environments can remain aligned with central bank money principles, while still operating efficiently across institutions.

International context: Project Agorá and cross-border settlement

The Swiss initiative also builds on international work led by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Institute of International Finance through Project Agorá. The BIS project, according to its description, explores whether tokenization can make wholesale cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and safer.

By pairing a domestic ledger concept with an explicit cross-border settlement scope, the SNB is effectively positioning Switzerland's research within the larger question the BIS has been raising: can tokenized settlement reduce friction in international wholesale payments without undermining safety and regulatory clarity?

For the ecosystem, this is more than coordination for coordination's sake. Cross-border settlement introduces complexity around differing market rules, settlement conventions, and operational standards. A shared ledger model that is designed with cross-border settlement in mind may surface interoperability and governance questions earlier-before tokenized asset platforms become too entrenched to adjust.

What to watch next

For now, the SNB study remains a feasibility-and-risk assessment rather than a commitment to launch. The key signals to watch are how participants approach governance and operations for a multi-institution ledger, and whether their conclusions tilt toward deploying a shared settlement platform, issuing tokenized central bank money, or continuing to refine the concept. For builders and investors, the most actionable outcomes will likely be the study's findings on what makes tokenized settlement operationally robust and legally workable.

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