MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Till late in the evening on the first day of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational 2026 Mumbai, the leaderboard was crowded like a highway in a traffic jam as five players jousted for the top spot.

But just as the sun was going down, Danish Verma, a rising teen star with Vizag Dolphins GC, broke free with a birdie on the 16th and a closing eagle to forge three clear of the pack. He was 8-under 60 at the Par-68 BPGC course in Mumbai.

The baby-faced Verma had opened a handy lead of three over four senior players – Shiv Kapur of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, SSP Chawrasia of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, Sachin Baisoya of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC and Syed Saqib Ahmed of Flying Man Kolkata GC, who were all at 5-under for the day.

As for the team standings, the performances of Danish Verma and SSP Chawrasia ensured Vizag Dolphins were on top at a whopping 13-under, while RVR Delhi Blue Bulls were second at 7-under with their leading players being Shiv Kapur and Aryan Roopa Anand. Flyingman Kolkata Tiger, led by Syed Saqib Ahmed and Kartik Sharma, were third at 6-under.

The 15-year-old Verma, who turned pro this year, while still in the junior ranks, had three weeks ago led the field at Vooty County after two rounds before he dropped back in the final round and finished T-10.

Verma, a multiple medallist at US Kids Junior World and European Championship, had seven birdies -- four on the front nine and three more on the back nine besides a closing eagle against one bogey on the Par-4 14th.

Verma said,“I am enjoying playing with seniors, and it has been a great learning experience. I had a good first two rounds in Vooty but could not finish well. Now again I have a chance with a good start, but there are two more rounds to go.”

The highly experienced pair of SSP Chawrasia, turning out for Vizag Dolphins, and Shiv Kapur of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls, both proven winners on the Asian Tour, but still searching for their maiden success on the IGPL, were tied second alongside Sachin Baisoya of Hyderabad Firebirds and Syed Saqib Ahmed of Flyingman Kolkata Tigers. Chawrasia and Kapur, who led at the IGPL Ras Al Khaimah, had six birdies against one bogey each, but were both happy with the start.

The incredibly consistent Baisoya, who won in Mauritius and has finished in the Top-10 on seven other occasions, was bogey-free, as was Saqib, a former India No. 1 amateur before he turned pro.

Baisoya and Saqib have had contrasting seasons – Baisoya, the winner in Mauritius, has had Top-10 finishes in each of his last six starts, while Saqib has had a modest season with a T-10 in Pune last week as his season's best.

Kapur, who hurt his hand in practice, needed a bit of help from Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC to ensure he made it to the first tee this morning, said,“I was a little worried, but it went off well. I have taped it, and hopefully I can manage this week and the next one in Bengaluru. I have been enjoying myself through this season.”

“Results like today are always great because it shows my game is also in place, and I have enjoyed sharing my experiences with the next generation. That has been the case with most of us seniors like SSP, myself, Gagan and others.”

Chawrasia, whose short game has been his strength, was not getting things right the last few weeks, but on the first day in Mumbai, he was almost his old self.“I holed a lot of good putts, though there could have been a few more. But I will take a 5-under. It's a good start,” said Chawrasia, a six-time winner on the Asian Tour, with four of them being co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.

Shat Mishra of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC, who has time and again produced a good round but not strung it together for a full week, was sole sixth with 4-under 64.

Aryan Roopa Anand of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, who lost a three-way play-off last week in Pune, Samarth Dwivedi of Chennai Lions, IL Aalaap of Auro Realty Goa Eagles and Harendra Gupta of Punjab Raptors were tied seventh with 2-under 66 each.

Six players led by last week's winner, Punjab Raptors' Karandeep Kochhar, and accompanied by Chiragh Kumar of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, M Dharma of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, Harshjeet Sethie of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC, who has also been showing good form, Veer Ganapathy of Bengaluru Stallions and Kartik Sharma of Flyingman Kolkata Tigers were tied 11th at 1-under 67 each and four shots behind the leaders.

Pranavi Urs and Ridhima Dilawari were the top women players at T-25 with 1-over each, as was Gaganjeet Bhullar.