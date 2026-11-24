MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with algae-derived omega-3 options, convenient formulations, online retail expansion, and clear EPA/DHA purity and sustainability claims.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Omega 3 Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global omega 3 supplements market was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 9.1 billion in 2026 to USD 16.2 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a revenue share of 36.7% in 2025, supported by strong consumer awareness, broad product availability and sustained demand for preventive healthcare solutions.

Market growth is being driven by increasing recognition of the potential benefits of omega-3 fatty acids for cardiovascular health, cognitive function and anti-inflammatory support. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, including heart disease and arthritis, is encouraging consumers to incorporate omega-3 supplements into daily wellness routines. Demand is also increasing among ageing populations seeking nutritional support for age-related health concerns.

Omega-3 supplements containing EPA, DHA and ALA are gaining traction across cardiovascular wellness, brain and nervous system health, eye health, maternal nutrition and healthy ageing applications. Available formulations include tablets, capsules, soft gels, liquids and gummies, while commonly used sources include fish oil, krill oil, cod liver oil, algae oil and flaxseed oil.

Product innovation is reshaping the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are introducing higher-concentration EPA and DHA products, improved formulations and algae-derived alternatives for vegetarian consumers. Companies are also addressing taste and aftertaste concerns while investing in ingredient traceability, product purity and convenient delivery formats. These developments are expected to strengthen consumer adoption across multiple age groups.

Online retailers are expanding access to omega-3 supplements by enabling product comparison, subscription purchasing and direct-to-consumer distribution. Drug Stores & Pharmacies, supermarkets and specialist food stores remain important offline channels for product discovery and sales. However, concerns involving authenticity, oxidation, sustainability and differences between total fish-oil content and actual EPA and DHA levels continue to influence purchasing decisions.

Government initiatives and supportive regulations covering omega-3 applications are also contributing to market development. At the same time, manufacturers are responding to growing demand for responsibly sourced ingredients, transparent labeling and quality verification. Brands that demonstrate formulation quality, sourcing credibility and accurate nutrient concentrations are expected to be better positioned in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report



Source: Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Algae Oil and Others

Form: Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels and Others

Functionality: Cardiovascular Health; Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health; Eye Diseases; Diabetes; and Others

End Use: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children and Infants Distribution Channel: OTC, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets/Food Stores, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Retailers, Others and Prescribed

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina and UAE. Revenue forecasts and industry trends are assessed across the market segments from 2021 to 2033.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market intelligence supporting informed business and investment decisions

Revenue estimates and forecasts across major segments and geographic markets

Analysis of emerging omega 3 supplements market trends and growth opportunities

Competitive landscape assessment and market share insights

Evaluation of product innovation, distribution developments and consumer preferences Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and refining market strategies

The report provides businesses, investors and industry participants with insights into the forces shaping the omega 3 supplements market through 2033. Its analysis of consumer demand, product development, regional performance and competitive positioning can support market entry planning, portfolio expansion and long-term growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Products & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Source Outlook

2.3. Form Outlook

2.4. Functionality Outlook

2.5. End-user Outlook

2.6. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.7. Regional Outlook

2.8. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Omega 3 Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Form Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Source Analysis & Estimates

5.1. Source Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Fish Oil

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Krill Oil

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Algae Oil

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Form Analysis & Estimates

6.1. Form Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Tablets

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Capsules

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Soft gels

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Functionality Analysis & Estimates

7.1. Functionality Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Cardiovascular Health

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Eye Diseases

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. Diabetes

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Omega 3 Supplements Market: End-user Analysis & Estimates

8.1. End-user Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Adults

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3. Geriatric

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Pregnant Women

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Children

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. Infants

8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Distribution Channel Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

9.2. OTC

9.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.2.2. Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets/Food Stores

9.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.2.3. Drug Stores & Pharmacies

9.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.2.4. Online Retailers

9.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.2.5. Others

9.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.3. Prescribed

9.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.2.2. U.S.

10.2.2.1. Key country dynamics

10.2.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.2.3. Canada

10.2.3.1. Key country dynamics

10.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.2.4. Mexico

10.2.4.1. Key country dynamics

10.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.2.1. Key country dynamics

10.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.3.1. Key country dynamics

10.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.4. France

10.3.4.1. Key country dynamics

10.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.5.1. Key country dynamics

10.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.6. Italy

10.3.6.1. Key country dynamics

10.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.7. Norway

10.3.7.1. Key country dynamics

10.3.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.8. The Netherlands

10.3.8.1. Key country dynamics

10.3.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.2. China

10.4.2.1. Key country dynamics

10.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.3.1. Key country dynamics

10.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.4. India

10.4.4.1. Key country dynamics

10.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.5.1. Key country dynamics

10.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4.6. New Zealand

10.4.6.1. Key country dynamics

10.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5. Central & South America

10.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5.2. Brazil

10.5.2.1. Key country dynamics

10.5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5.3. Argentina

10.5.3.1. Key country dynamics

10.5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.6.2. UAE

10.6.2.1. Key country dynamics

10.6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, key market participants

11.2. Company Categorization

11.3. Participant's Overview

11.4. Financial Performance

11.5. Product Benchmarking

11.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023 (%)

11.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

11.8. Strategy Mapping

11.9. Company Profiles

11.10. Nordic Naturals

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.11. NutriGold

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Product Benchmarking

11.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.13. Pharma Nord Inc.

11.13.1. Company Overview

11.13.2. Financial Performance

11.13.3. Product Benchmarking

11.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.14. i-Health, Inc.

11.14.1. Company Overview

11.14.2. Financial Performance

11.14.3. Product Benchmarking

11.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.15. AKER BIOMARINE

11.15.1. Company Overview

11.15.2. Financial Performance

11.15.3. Product Benchmarking

11.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.16. Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd

11.16.1. Company Overview

11.16.2. Financial Performance

11.16.3. Product Benchmarking

11.16.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.17. Pharmavite

11.17.1. Company Overview

11.17.2. Financial Performance

11.17.3. Product Benchmarking

11.17.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.18. KD Pharma Group SA

11.18.1. Company Overview

11.18.2. Financial Performance

11.18.3. Product Benchmarking

11.18.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.19. NOW Foods

11.19.1. Company Overview

11.19.2. Financial Performance

11.19.3. Product Benchmarking

11.19.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.20. GSK plc

11.20.1. Company Overview

11.20.2. Financial Performance

11.20.3. Product Benchmarking

11.20.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.21. Nature's Bounty

11.21.1. Company Overview

11.21.2. Financial Performance

11.21.3. Product Benchmarking

11.21.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [125]

List of Figures [59]

Companies Featured



Nordic Naturals

NutriGold

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Pharma Nord Inc.

i-Health, Inc.

AKER BIOMARINE

Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd

KD Pharma Group SA

NOW Foods

GSK plc Nature's Bounty

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