MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As interest in the financial markets continues to evolve across the Middle East, digital content creators are playing an increasingly important role in how aspiring traders access and understand financial information. By combining technology, practical demonstrations and accessible explanations, educators are helping audiences navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Axi conducted an in-person interview at the 2026 DP World Tour event in Dubai where trading educators Yassin and Helal shared their perspectives on the evolving role of digital creators in financial education across the Middle East. The conversation explored how practical content, transparency and technology are influencing the way aspiring traders engage with financial markets.

For Yassin, making trading education accessible means going beyond simply explaining strategies. His approach focuses on breaking down complicated concepts into straightforward, practical steps that audiences can understand and explore for themselves.

He has found that his audience responds particularly well to concise, fast-paced educational videos that deliver useful information without unnecessary complexity. However, it is his experimental content that generates particularly strong engagement. From exploring what might happen when copy trading $1000 to coding trading strategies into automated bots and back testing their performance, Yassin believes audiences want to see how ideas work in practice rather than simply hearing about the theory.

"People want to see how an idea performs, not just hear the theory," he explains. "From my experience, aspiring traders in the Middle East value their time and want practical, evidence-based content. They aren't looking for promises. They want to see real results, including when things don't work, so they can understand the reasoning and make more informed decisions."

This emphasis on transparency reflects a wider challenge facing financial content creators; helping audiences distinguish educational information from unrealistic expectations. With social media making market-related content more accessible than ever, Yassin believes creators have a responsibility to communicate the realities of trading, including its risks, while encouraging continuous learning.

Helal shares a similar perspective, highlighting the importance of credibility and transparency within the region's growing online trading community. He believes that valuable financial content should go beyond sharing successful trades or market opinions, instead providing context, acknowledging potential losses and encouraging audiences to develop their own understanding.

Both creators recognise that digital platforms have transformed how people discover financial markets and engage with educational material. Looking ahead, developments in artificial intelligence and digital learning tools could further change how financial concepts are communicated, making education more interactive and accessible.

At Axi, we recognise the important role that education and credible voices play in helping people better understand financial markets. Working alongside content creators who understand their local communities provides an opportunity to contribute to more informed conversations around trading, while reinforcing the importance of transparency, education and responsible engagement with financial markets.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD broker, providing thousands of clients across 100+ countries with access to financial markets through intuitive trading platforms, advanced tools, and educational resources. Its product suite includes forex, CFDs, and perpetual futures, with availability varying by region and entity.

Regulated by the DFSA. Restricted Speculative Investments (RSIs) are leveraged products which carry a high level of risk. High level of risk of losing your capital.

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