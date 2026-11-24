MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MES boosts ROI by optimizing resources, reducing downtime, strengthening quality control, and enabling predictive decisions through cloud-based AI, IoT, and analytics.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Manufacturing Execution System Market: Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufacturing execution systems market is projected to increase from USD 17.28 billion in 2026 to USD 32.83 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.3%. Growth is being supported by investments in smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, industrial automation, and real-time production monitoring. Manufacturers are deploying MES solutions to optimize resources, standardize workflows, improve quality control, maintain production traceability, and reduce operational downtime.

Demand is expanding across the automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, electronics, food & beverages, and semiconductor industries. The integration of manufacturing execution systems with artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and big data analytics is also enabling predictive insights, faster decision-making, and greater production flexibility. Cloud-based and hybrid MES platforms are gaining momentum as manufacturers pursue scalable, data-driven production strategies and multi-site visibility.

Services segment expected to retain the largest market share

The services segment is expected to maintain the largest share of the manufacturing execution systems market during the forecast period. Manufacturers increasingly require implementation, consulting, system integration, customization, training, and technical support to deploy MES platforms across complex production environments.

Service providers support integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and other industrial automation systems. Demand is also rising for managed services covering remote monitoring, cybersecurity, software maintenance, regulatory compliance, system upgrades, and performance optimization. As production facilities become more connected, these services help reduce implementation risks, minimize downtime, and support reliable information exchange between shop-floor systems and enterprise applications.

On-premises deployment to maintain a leading position

The on-premises segment is projected to account for the largest market share, driven by requirements for data security, low-latency processing, system customization, and direct operational control. Automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages manufacturers use on-premises MES solutions to protect sensitive production data, maintain product traceability, meet regulatory standards, and integrate with established automation infrastructure.

Although cloud-based and hybrid deployment models continue to expand, on-premises solutions remain important for large industrial organizations with legacy systems, critical production processes, or stringent security policies. High initial infrastructure costs, ongoing maintenance, and dedicated IT staffing may restrict adoption among smaller manufacturers, but established enterprises are expected to continue investing in these platforms.

Pharmaceuticals & life sciences industry projected to record the highest CAGR

The pharmaceuticals & life sciences segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption is being driven by requirements for electronic batch records, real-time production traceability, data integrity, and compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines.

MES platforms support batch manufacturing, material management, production parameter monitoring, quality management, and complete electronic documentation. Growing production of biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and personalized medicines is increasing demand for precise process control and reliable manufacturing records. Investment in pharmaceutical capacity, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and advanced biopharmaceutical facilities is creating additional opportunities for MES providers.

North America to hold a significant manufacturing execution systems market share

North America is expected to remain a significant regional market due to its advanced manufacturing base, established industrial automation ecosystem, and strong presence of MES software providers. The United States is leading regional adoption through investment in smart factories, domestic manufacturing, semiconductor production, pharmaceutical facilities, and digital production systems.

Manufacturers across automotive, aerospace and defense, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food & beverages are implementing MES platforms to strengthen quality control, improve resource utilization, maintain compliance, and connect plant-level operations with ERP systems. Regional emphasis on cybersecurity, data integrity, predictive analytics, and manufacturing modernization is also supporting the replacement of fragmented legacy systems. Cloud-based and hybrid MES adoption is expanding as companies seek scalability, cost-effective deployment, and integrated visibility across multiple facilities.

Competitive landscape and primary research

The report profiles leading manufacturing execution systems companies, including Siemens, Dassault Systemes, SAP SE, Rockwell Automation, and Honeywell International Inc. The competitive analysis reviews company profiles, recent developments, service offerings, product portfolios, and market strategies across established and emerging markets.

Primary interviews included CEOs, marketing directors, innovation leaders, and technology executives from key industry organizations. The respondent breakdown was:



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Directors - 45%, and Others - 20% By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 35%, and RoW - 10%

Report scope and market opportunities

The report segments the manufacturing execution systems market by offering, deployment mode, industry, and region. Offerings include software and services, while deployment modes cover on-premises, cloud, and hybrid platforms. Industries analyzed include food & beverages, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals & life sciences, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, electronics & semiconductor, and metals & mining. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Key growth drivers include rising demand for product traceability, regulatory compliance, and management of complex multi-product manufacturing environments. Market restraints include extended deployment timelines, customization requirements, and high initial implementation and integration costs. Opportunities are emerging from composable MES platforms, modular software architectures, battery gigafactories, and electric vehicle manufacturing. Major challenges include cybersecurity risks across connected operations and difficulties standardizing manufacturing data across multiple production facilities.

The report also provides insights into product development, research and development, technology innovation, market expansion, untapped geographies, investment activity, and competitive positioning. These findings can help manufacturers, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders assess growth opportunities in the global manufacturing execution systems market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED AND REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET

2.4 HIGH GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET

3.2 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

3.3 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY OFFERING

3.4 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

3.5 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

3.6 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Rising focus on product traceability, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance

4.2.1.2 Growing complexity of multi-product manufacturing

4.2.1.3 Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing technologies

4.2.1.4 Growing emphasis on manufacturing productivity and operational cost optimization

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Extended deployment timelines due to manufacturing process customization requirements

4.2.2.2 Requirement for high initial investment for MES software implementation and integration

4.2.2.3 Limited adoption among small- and medium-sized enterprises

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Mounting adoption of composable MES platforms and modular software architectures

4.2.3.2 Expansion of MES applications in battery gigafactories and electric vehicle manufacturing

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Increasing cybersecurity risks across connected manufacturing systems and operations

4.2.4.2 Issues in standardizing manufacturing data across multiple production facilities

4.2.4.3 Complexities in demonstrating measurable return on investment

4.3 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.3 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.3.1 INTRODUCTION

5.3.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.3.3 TRENDS RELATED TO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND SMART MANUFACTURING

5.3.4 TRENDS RELATED TO INDUSTRY 4.0 AND INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT)

5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.6.1 INDICATIVE PRICING OF MES SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS, BY KEY PLAYER, 2025

5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF MES SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS, 2021-2025

5.6.3 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF MES SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS, BY REGION, 2021-2025

5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.7.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 903289)

5.7.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 903289)

5.8 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2027

5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.10 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.11 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.11.1 SIEMENS ENABLES ESTRA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TO OPTIMIZE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS THROUGH OPCENTER MES

5.11.2 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION ENABLES COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY TO STANDARDIZE GLOBAL MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS THROUGH MES

5.11.3 DASSAULT SYSTEMES ENABLES LIXIL TO STANDARDIZE GLOBAL MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS THROUGH MES

5.11.4 KORBER ENABLES ASTRAZENECA TO DIGITIZE PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES THROUGH PAS-X MES

5.11.5 AUTODESK ENABLES RECHACO TO IMPROVE MANUFACTURING PRODUCTIVITY THROUGH CLOUD-BASED MES

5.12 IMPACT OF US TARIFFS - MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET

5.12.1 INTRODUCTION

5.12.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.12.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.12.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.12.4.1 US

5.12.4.2 Europe

5.12.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.12.5 IMPACT ON INDUSTRIES

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1 INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS

6.1.2 CLOUD-NATIVE MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEMS

6.1.3 EDGE COMPUTING

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING

6.2.2 PRODUCT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT

6.3 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6.3.1 SHORT-TERM (2025-2027): TECHNOLOGY MODERNIZATION AND CONNECTED MANUFACTURING

6.3.2 MID-TERM (2027-2030): AI-DRIVEN MANUFACTURING AND INTELLIGENT PRODUCTION OPTIMIZATION

6.3.3 LONG-TERM (2030-2035): AUTONOMOUS MANUFACTURING AND SELF-OPTIMIZING MES ECOSYSTEMS

6.4 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM

6.5.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL

6.5.2 BEST PRACTICES FOLLOWED BY OEMS IN MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET

6.5.3 CASE STUDIES RELATED TO AI/GEN AI IMPLEMENTATION IN MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET

6.5.4 INTERCONNECTED ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.5.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI/GEN AI-INTEGRATED MES

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.2.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.2.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.2.3 INDUSTRY FRAMEWORKS AND RATING ORGANIZATIONS

7.3 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.3.1 ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND RESOURCE OPTIMIZATION

7.3.2 WASTE REDUCTION AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY

7.3.3 CARBON EMISSION MONITORING AND SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING

7.3.4 PAPERLESS MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALIZATION

7.4 IMPACT OF REGULATORY POLICIES ON SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.4.1 ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INDUSTRIAL WASTE REDUCTION POLICIES

7.4.2 CARBON EMISSION REDUCTION AND CLIMATE POLICIES

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.3 KEY STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN BUYING PROCESS AND THEIR EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.3.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.5 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS INDUSTRIES

9 APPLICATIONS OF MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEMS

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 PRODUCTION MANAGEMENT

9.3 QUALITY MANAGEMENT

9.4 MATERIAL AND INVENTORY MANAGEMENT

9.5 MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT

9.6 PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

10 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY OFFERING

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 SOFTWARE

10.2.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF REAL-TIME PRODUCTION MONITORING AND AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES TO FUEL SEGMENTAL GROWTH

10.3 SERVICES

10.3.1 RISING NEED FOR ROUTINE MAINTENANCE AND UPGRADATION TO CONTRIBUTE TO SEGMENTAL GROWTH

10.3.2 IMPLEMENTATION & INTEGRATION

10.3.3 SOFTWARE UPGRADE & MIGRATION

10.3.4 TRAINING & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

10.3.5 MAINTENANCE & TECHNICAL SUPPORT

10.3.6 CONSULTING, CUSTOMIZATION & OPTIMIZATION

11 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 ON-PREMISES

11.2.1 MOUNTING DEMAND FOR DATA CONTROL, SECURITY, AND CUSTOMIZED PRODUCTION SYSTEMS TO BOOST SEGMENTAL GROWTH

11.3 CLOUD-BASED

11.3.1 STRONG FOCUS ON IMPROVING PRODUCTION VISIBILITY, OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY, AND DATA ACCESSIBILITY TO DRIVE MARKET

11.4 HYBRID

11.4.1 RISING PREFERENCE FOR FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING ARCHITECTURES TO ACCELERATE SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 FOOD & BEVERAGES

12.2.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR FOOD SAFETY, PRODUCT TRACEABILITY, AND PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY TO EXPEDITE SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12.3 OIL & GAS

12.3.1 GROWING EMPHASIS ON MAINTAINING PRODUCT RELIABILITY AND ENSURING EMPLOYEE SAFETY TO FUEL SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12.4 CHEMICALS

12.4.1 HIGH PRODUCTION COMPLEXITY AND FOCUS ON SAFE AND EFFICIENT PLANT OPERATIONS TO FACILITATE SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12.5 PHARMACEUTICALS & LIFE SCIENCES

12.5.1 INCREASING NEED FOR REGULATORY COMPLIANCE, ELECTRONIC BATCH RECORDS, AND PRODUCT TRACEABILITY TO DRIVE MARKET

12.6 AUTOMOTIVE

12.6.1 RISING COMPLEXITY IN VEHICLE PRODUCTION AND REQUIREMENT FOR TRACEABILITY AND QUALITY CONTROL TO FOSTER SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12.7 AEROSPACE

12.7.1 GROWING EMPHASIS ON SHORTENING PRODUCTION CYCLES AND ENHANCING PRODUCT QUALITY TO BOOST SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12.8 MEDICAL DEVICES

12.8.1 INCREASING REQUIREMENT FOR REGULATORY COMPLIANCE AND END-TO-END PRODUCT TRACEABILITY TO AUGMENT SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12.9 ELECTRONICS & SEMICONDUCTOR

12.9.1 RISING IMPLEMENTATION OF STRINGENT QUALITY STANDARDS AND COMPLEX SUPPLY CHAINS TO FUEL SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12.10 METALS & MINING

12.10.1 GROWING FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING LOGISTICS AND TRACKING INVENTORY LEVELS TO ACCELERATE SEGMENTAL GROWTH

12.11 OTHER INDUSTRIES

13 MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 NORTH AMERICA

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Mounting adoption of smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and integrated MES solutions to support market growth

13.2.2 CANADA

13.2.2.1 Rapid digitalization due to shortage of skilled labor and digital technology adoption to contribute to market growth

13.2.3 MEXICO

13.2.3.1 Thriving manufacturing sector and industrial automation to boost market growth

13.3 EUROPE

13.3.1 UK

13.3.1.1 Strong focus on strengthening advanced manufacturing and accelerating adoption of digital technologies to drive market

13.3.2 GERMANY

13.3.2.1 Rising deployment of Industry 4.0, industrial automation, and smart factory technologies to fuel market growth

13.3.3 FRANCE

13.3.3.1 Growing emphasis on industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation to bolster market growth

13.3.4 ITALY

13.3.4.1 High commitment to quality, design, and innovation to offer lucrative market growth opportunities

13.3.5 SPAIN

13.3.5.1 Increasing support for digital transformation of manufacturing industries to accelerate market growth

13.3.6 NETHERLANDS

13.3.6.1 Advanced manufacturing and semiconductor equipment production to contribute to market growth

13.3.7 SWITZERLAND

13.3.7.1 High emphasis on digital transformation and cybersecurity to expedite market growth

13.3.8 NORDICS

13.3.8.1 Increasing focus on real-time production monitoring and predictive maintenance to fuel market growth

13.3.9 REST OF EUROPE

13.4 ASIA PACIFIC

13.4.1 CHINA

13.4.1.1 Government-led smart manufacturing and AI integration to augment market growth

13.4.2 JAPAN

13.4.2.1 Advances in smart factories and AI-driven production systems to facilitate market growth

13.4.3 INDIA

13.4.3.1 Increasing investment in industrial automation and digital transformation technologies to boost market growth

13.4.4 SOUTH KOREA

13.4.4.1 Expansion of AI-driven factories and advanced semiconductor manufacturing to support market growth

13.4.5 SINGAPORE

13.4.5.1 Rising emphasis on advanced manufacturing, automation, and high-value production to expedite market growth

13.4.6 MALAYSIA

13.4.6.1 Increasing complexity of manufacturing processes to accelerate market growth

13.4.7 INDONESIA

13.4.7.1 Growing automotive manufacturing base and industrial automation to support market growth

13.4.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

13.5 ROW

13.5.1 MIDDLE EAST

13.5.1.1 Bahrain

13.5.1.1.1 High emphasis on digital readiness and automation technologies to bolster market growth

13.5.1.2 Kuwait

13.5.1.2.1 Industrial diversification and modernization of domestic manufacturing to expedite market growth

13.5.1.3 Oman

13.5.1.3.1 Smart production factory initiatives and industrial efficiency improvements to contribute to market growth

13.5.1.4 Qatar

13.5.1.4.1 Smart manufacturing infrastructure and industrial diversification to facilitate market growth

13.5.1.5 Saudi Arabia

13.5.1.5.1 Industrial diversification and smart factory investments to augment market growth

13.5.1.6 UAE

13.5.1.6.1 Adoption of AI, robotics, and industrial IoT to accelerate market growth

13.5.1.7 Rest of Middle East

13.5.2 SOUTH AMERICA

13.5.2.1 Brazil

13.5.2.1.1 Strong focus on smart manufacturing, industrial automation, and production modernization to drive market

13.5.2.2 Argentina

13.5.2.2.1 Growing emphasis on manufacturing modernization to support market expansion

13.5.2.3 Rest of South America

13.5.3 AFRICA

13.5.3.1 South Africa

13.5.3.1.1 Established mining, metals, automotive, and food & beverages industries to foster market growth

13.5.3.2 Rest of Africa

14 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

14.1 OVERVIEW

14.2 KEY PLAYER COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, JANUARY 2024-SEPTEMBER 2026

14.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

14.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

14.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS, 2025

14.6 PRODUCT COMPARISON

14.6.1 SIEMENS (GERMANY)

14.6.2 DASSAULT SYSTEMES (FRANCE)

14.6.3 SAP SE (GERMANY)

14.6.4 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (US)

14.6.5 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. (US)

14.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

14.7.1 STARS

14.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.7.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

14.7.5.1 Company footprint

14.7.5.2 Region footprint

14.7.5.3 Offering footprint

14.7.5.4 Deployment mode footprint

14.7.5.5 Industry footprint

14.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

14.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

14.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

14.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

14.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS

14.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

14.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

14.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

14.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

14.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ENHANCEMENTS

14.9.2 DEALS

15 COMPANY PROFILES

15.1 KEY PLAYERS

15.1.1 SIEMENS

15.1.1.1 Business overview

15.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.1.3 Recent developments

15.1.1.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

15.1.1.3.2 Deals

15.1.1.4 Analyst's view

15.1.1.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

15.1.2 DASSAULT SYSTEMES

15.1.2.1 Business overview

15.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.2.3 Recent developments

15.1.2.3.1 Deals

15.1.2.4 Analyst's view

15.1.2.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

15.1.3 SAP SE

15.1.3.1 Business overview

15.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.3.3 Recent developments

15.1.3.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

15.1.3.3.2 Deals

15.1.3.4 Analyst's view

15.1.3.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

15.1.4 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

15.1.4.1 Business overview

15.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.4.3 Recent developments

15.1.4.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

15.1.4.3.2 Deals

15.1.4.4 Analyst's view

15.1.4.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

15.1.5 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

15.1.5.1 Business overview

15.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.5.3 Recent developments

15.1.5.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

15.1.5.4 Analyst's view

15.1.5.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

15.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

15.1.6 ABB

15.1.6.1 Business overview

15.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.7 AUTODESK INC.

15.1.7.1 Business overview

15.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.7.3 Recent developments

15.1.7.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

15.1.7.3.2 Deals

15.1.8 APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

15.1.8.1 Business overview

15.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.9 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

15.1.9.1 Business overview

15.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.9.3 Recent developments

15.1.9.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

15.1.9.3.2 Deals

15.1.10 GE VERNOVA

15.1.10.1 Business overview

15.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.10.3 Recent developments

15.1.10.3.1 Developments

15.1.11 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

15.1.11.1 Business overview

15.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.12 KORBER AG

15.1.12.1 Business overview

15.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.12.3 Recent developments

15.1.12.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

15.1.13 YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

15.1.13.1 Business overview

15.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.13.3 Recent developments

15.1.13.3.1 Product launches/enhancements

15.1.14 APTEAN

15.1.14.1 Business overview

15.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.14.3 Recent developments

15.1.14.3.1 Deals

15.1.15 EPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION

15.1.15.1 Business overview

15.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.1.15.3 Recent developments

15.1.15.3.1 Deals

15.1.16 INFOR

15.1.16.1 Business overview

15.1.16.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

15.2 OTHER PLAYERS

15.2.1 42Q

15.2.2 AEGIS SOFTWARE

15.2.3 CEREXIO PTE LTD.

15.2.4 CRITICAL MANUFACTURING SA

15.2.5 EYELIT TECHNOLOGIES

15.2.6 IBASE-T

15.2.7 MPDV

15.2.8 PARSEC AUTOMATION, LLC

15.2.9 TEBIS TECHNISCHE INFORMATIONSSYSTEME AG

15.2.10 THROUGHPUT CONSULTING INC.

15.2.11 FORCAM ENISCO GMBH

15.2.12 MIRACOM, INC.

15.2.13 ANDEA

15.2.14 MASTERCONTROL SOLUTIONS, INC.

16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

16.1 RESEARCH DATA

16.1.1 SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH

16.1.2 SECONDARY DATA

16.1.2.1 List of key secondary sources

16.1.2.2 Key data from secondary sources

16.1.3 PRIMARY DATA

16.1.3.1 List of primary interview participants

16.1.3.2 Breakdown of primary interviews

16.1.3.3 Key data from primary sources

16.1.3.4 Key industry insights

16.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

16.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

16.2.1.1 Approach to arrive at market size using bottom-up analysis (demand side)

16.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

16.2.2.1 Approach to arrive at market size using top-down analysis (supply side)

16.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

16.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

16.5 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

16.6 RISK ANALYSIS

17 APPENDIX

17.1 INSIGHTS FROM INDUSTRY EXPERTS

17.2 DISCUSSION GUIDE

17.3 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

17.4 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

17.5 RELATED REPORTS

17.6 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [265]

LIST OF FIGURES [74]

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