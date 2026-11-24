MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-located recycling, vertical integration, long-term offtake deals, tax credits and flexible hydromet lines can lower costs, secure feedstock and improve returns.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Black Mass Recycling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global black mass recycling market is projected to grow from USD 16.42 billion in 2026 to USD 39.04 billion by 2031, registering an 18.91% CAGR during 2026-2031. Market expansion is being driven by rising electric vehicle battery volumes, rapid development of Lithium-ion gigafactories, stricter battery take-back requirements and growing demand for recycled lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite.

Gigafactory Expansion Strengthens Recycling Demand

Global battery cell production capacity exceeded 2,200 GWh in 2025, with another 800 GWh expected to become operational before 2028. This manufacturing growth is increasing the availability of production scrap and creating opportunities for recycling facilities located near battery plants. Redwood Materials, positioned near Panasonic and Tesla operations in Nevada, illustrates how co-located recycling can reduce logistics timelines to less than 48 hours. In Hunan Province, CATL and Brunp are returning production scrap directly to cathode precursor supply chains.

High capital requirements remain a barrier to new market entrants. Ascend Elements invested USD 310 million in a Kentucky facility with 30,000 tons of annual capacity, highlighting the importance of long-term feedstock and offtake agreements. These conditions favor vertically integrated battery manufacturers and recyclers capable of securing stable material volumes.

Battery Regulations Support Domestic Processing

Regulatory mandates in Europe, China and the United States are strengthening the black mass recycling market. The EU Battery Regulation requires a 63% collection rate for portable batteries by 2027 and prohibits black mass exports beginning in December 2026. By 2031, new batteries must contain 16% recycled cobalt and 6% recycled lithium, encouraging automakers to establish relationships with domestic recycling companies.

China's traceability-code system requires a 95% recovery rate for battery packs exceeding 20 kWh. In Europe, Volkswagen's Salzgitter pilot processed 3,600 tons of ID series battery packs in 2025, although lower lithium prices continue to pressure profitability. The Inflation Reduction Act is also supporting investment in the United States through clean-material tax credits, while California's battery recycling legislation could contribute to a more unified North American collection market.

Contamination and Capital Costs Challenge Profitability

Iron, aluminium and copper introduced during shredding and milling can raise impurity levels above 0.5%, preventing recycled battery salts from qualifying for premium cathode applications. Recyclers are installing eddy-current separators and high-frequency inductive sensors capable of identifying inclusions as small as 20 microns. However, additional crystallisation stages can increase operating costs by 12% and reduce total lithium recovery.

Material that fails to meet purity requirements may be sold into lower-margin applications, including lubricants and ceramics. Industry research is therefore focusing on in-line laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy and other advanced analytical systems, although calibration challenges across mixed battery chemistries continue to limit commercial deployment. Additional constraints include high investment requirements for fire-safe black-mass logistics and the need for adaptable processing technologies.

EV Batteries Lead Market Growth

EV batteries accounted for 58.23% of the black mass recycling market in 2025 and are projected to expand at a 20.45% CAGR. Each automotive battery pack can produce approximately 60-75 kilograms of recyclable concentrate, supporting efficient facility operations. Grid-scale energy-storage batteries are also expected to become an important source as systems reach the end of their typical 10-12 year service life.

Collection performance varies significantly by region. China has achieved regulatory capture rates near 87%, while North America remains below 50%. Second-life energy-storage applications may extend EV battery use beyond 15 years, potentially delaying recycling supply. Consumer electronics, industrial power tools, medical devices and aerospace cells can help supplement feedstock, although their varied chemistries make processing more complex.

Lithium-ion batteries, including NMC, NCA and LFP chemistries, represented 49.35% of market value in 2025. Established leaching processes can recover up to 95% of lithium and cobalt, while microwave-assisted leaching may reduce processing times by 40%. Solid-state batteries are forecast to grow at a 20.23% CAGR toward 2030, supported by demand for improved safety and energy density. Their ceramic electrolytes and sulfide matrices will require specialized chemical and mechanical separation methods.

Direct-recycling technologies that preserve cathode structure for relithiation could lower conversion costs. Flexible hydrometallurgical systems with adjustable oxidation-reduction conditions are also expected to gain adoption, allowing processors to respond to changing battery chemistries and commodity prices.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Regional Leadership

Asia-Pacific generated 48.89% of global market value in 2025 and is forecast to record a 22.25% CAGR through 2030. China, Japan and South Korea benefit from vertically integrated battery supply chains, government subsidies covering up to 30% of capital costs and preferential electricity tariffs. Chinese graphite export controls have further increased interest in recycled anode materials.

North American capacity is expanding through federal tax incentives, low-carbon energy partnerships and cross-border material flows under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Europe is investing in high-purity hydrometallurgical facilities near gigafactory clusters in Germany, Sweden and Poland. The EU Battery Passport, scheduled for 2027, will increase demand for traceable, low-emission recycling. The Middle East and Africa are developing opportunities in battery preprocessing and fire-safe storage, although limited downstream processing demand remains a constraint.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid scale-up of Li-ion gigafactories

4.2.2 EV-OEM take-back mandates in European Union and China

4.2.3 Inflation Reduction Act clean-material tax credits

4.2.4 Down-stream demand from LFP-to-NMC chemistry switch

4.2.5 Municipal e-waste partnerships unlocking urban feedstock

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Trace-metal contamination reducing output purity

4.3.2 High capex for fire-safe black-mass logistics

4.3.3 Slow permitting cycles for new recycling plants

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Battery Type

5.1.1 Lithium-ion (NMC, NCA, LFP)

5.1.2 Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH)

5.1.3 Lead-acid

5.1.4 Solid-state (Emerging)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Material Type

5.2.1 Lithium

5.2.2 Cobalt

5.2.3 Nickel

5.2.4 Manganese

5.2.5 Graphite

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Source

5.3.1 EV Batteries

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Energy-storage Systems

5.3.4 Industrial Power Tools

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Technology

5.4.1 Pyrometallurgical Process

5.4.2 Hydrometallurgical Process

5.4.3 Combined (Hybrid) Processes

5.4.4 Direct Recycling / Physical Separation

5.4.5 Bio-leaching

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 American Battery Technology Company

6.4.2 Ascend Elements, Inc.

6.4.3 BASF

6.4.4 Duesenfeld GmbH

6.4.5 Fortum

6.4.6 Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd

6.4.7 Glencore

6.4.8 Graphite One Inc.

6.4.9 Li-Cycle Corp.

6.4.10 Lithion Technologies

6.4.11 Livium

6.4.12 Metso

6.4.13 Neometals Ltd

6.4.14 Primobius GmbH

6.4.15 RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

6.4.16 Redwood Materials Inc.

6.4.17 SK Tes

6.4.18 SungEel HiTech

6.4.19 Umicore

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

8 Key Strategic Questions for CEOs

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