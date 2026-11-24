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Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vehicle Recycling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vehicle recycling market was valued at USD 119.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 131.98 billion in 2026 to USD 243.06 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.99% during 2026-2031, supported by stricter end-of-life vehicle regulations, rising electric vehicle adoption, demand for recycled metals, and investment in advanced recycling technologies.

ELV Regulations Accelerate Formal Vehicle Recycling

Revised end-of-life vehicle requirements are strengthening demand for certified recycling facilities and traceable materials. European Union rules require recycled plastic to account for 15% of the plastic used in new vehicles by 2032, while automakers must provide disassembly guidance. These measures support certified recyclers capable of supplying clean, provenance-verified scrap.

India's ELV Management Rules introduce progressively higher steel-recovery targets and a centralized tracking portal designed to direct vehicles toward registered scrapping facilities. In China, provinces including Guangdong are connecting subsidies to proof of certified recycling, encouraging owners to move away from informal dismantling. ASEAN's proposed battery passport requirements could further expand cell-level traceability across borders and improve standards for lithium-ion battery recovery.

Recycled Aluminum and Steel Support Lightweight EV Production

Automakers are increasing the use of recycled aluminum and steel as they pursue lighter electric vehicle structures and lower carbon emissions. BYD and Hantek have developed a one-piece aluminum frame that replaces multiple stamped components, reduces vehicle mass, and incorporates recycled content. Rivian also uses scrap-sourced aluminum to manage vehicle weight despite the presence of large battery packs.

Closed-loop material systems are becoming more important across automotive manufacturing. Ford and Novelis return aluminum scrap coils to new body-sheet production, reducing energy consumption and exposure to volatile metal prices. Steelmakers such as Nucor are incorporating automotive shred into electric furnaces, lowering raw material costs and reducing scope-3 emissions. Additional market growth is expected from AI-enabled robotic dismantling, which can improve sorting accuracy and material recovery yields.

High Capital Costs Remain a Major Market Restraint

Advanced shredding, optical sorting, battery-depollution infrastructure, and high-purity processing facilities require substantial investment. Aurubis has invested in a Georgia copper-recycling plant equipped with advanced plasma furnaces, but similar technology remains unaffordable for many operators in emerging markets.

Financing constraints are particularly significant in India and Nigeria, where lenders often classify recycling projects as high-risk. Elevated borrowing costs reinforce the position of informal yards, which can operate with lower overhead and offer different prices for end-of-life vehicles. Registered facilities also face under-utilization when collection channels remain fragmented. Without concessional financing and stronger enforcement, formal recycling capacity may struggle to expand in line with demand.

Commercial Vehicle Recycling Records Strong Growth

Passenger cars generated 76.15% of vehicle recycling market revenue in 2025, while commercial vehicles are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13.21% through 2031. Electric vans, buses, and medium-duty trucks contain high-value battery packs and large volumes of recyclable materials, supporting investment in high-voltage depollution facilities. Class 8 trucks also generate substantially more recyclable metal per vehicle than compact passenger cars.

Commercial fleet operators are increasingly adding battery buyback guarantees to lease agreements, creating stronger relationships with certified recyclers. In Europe, stricter depollution requirements for larger vehicles are increasing compliance costs for informal operators and shifting activity toward certified plants. Passenger car recycling remains substantial but is more fragmented in emerging markets, where regulatory delays and informal dismantling limit formal sector growth.

Aluminum Outpaces Iron and Steel Growth

Iron and steel represented 60.34% of vehicle recycling market revenue in 2025. However, aluminum is projected to grow at 13.68% annually through 2031 as manufacturers prioritize lightweight vehicle structures and improved EV range. Copper recovery from motors and wiring harnesses also offers attractive value, while mixed plastics and glass remain more difficult to process profitably. The European Union's recycled-plastic requirement is expected to encourage investment in improved recycling methods.

Regional Vehicle Recycling Market Outlook

North America held 44.27% of global vehicle recycling market revenue in 2025. An aging vehicle fleet provides a consistent supply of ELVs, while digital auctions and AI-based grading improve sales efficiency, inventory turnover, and cross-border access. The absence of unified federal ELV legislation, however, creates varying compliance requirements between states.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 14.13% through 2031. India's ELV inventory is forecast to reach 50 million vehicles by 2030, although informal buyers continue to capture a large share of supply. Chinese subsidies are directing more EV scrap toward certified facilities, while strong EV production is increasing demand for clean secondary aluminum and other recycled materials. Regional shortages are also supporting imports of sorted scrap from North America and Europe.

Europe continues to advance circular automotive design through updated ELV regulations and recycled-plastic targets. Northern Europe benefits from an established network of certified facilities, while parts of Southern and Eastern Europe retain significant informal activity. South America, the Middle East and Africa remain less developed due to under-funded take-back programs, inconsistent enforcement, and limited access to recycling infrastructure.

Overall, the global vehicle recycling market is positioned for sustained expansion as regulatory compliance, electric vehicle growth, lightweight materials, digital platforms, and circular manufacturing reshape automotive material recovery. Certified recyclers with advanced sorting, battery processing, and traceability capabilities are expected to benefit most from the transition toward higher-value secondary materials.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Stringent ELV Directives in EU, China, India

4.2.2 Recycled Aluminum and Steel Critical for Lightweight EV Frames

4.2.3 Volatile Virgin-Metal Prices Push OEM Demand for Scrap Feedstock

4.2.4 AI-Enabled Robotic Dismantling Boosts Recovery Yields

4.2.5 OEM Closed-Loop Traceability Pilots for Secondary Metals

4.2.6 Digital Salvage Auctions Speed up Parts Circulation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High CAPEX for Advanced Shredding and Depollution Lines

4.3.2 Fragmented ELV Collection Channels in Emerging Countries

4.3.3 Safety Risks of High-Voltage Battery Packs During Dismantling

4.3.4 Uncertain Economics of Fiber-Reinforced Composite Recycling

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Passenger Cars

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Iron and Steel

5.2.2 Aluminum

5.2.3 Rubber

5.2.4 Copper

5.2.5 Glass

5.2.6 Plastic

5.2.7 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.3.2 Aftermarket

5.3.3 Scrap Processors/Dismantlers

5.4 By Recycling Process

5.4.1 Manual Dismantling and Depollution

5.4.2 Shredding and Magnetic/Eddy Sorting

5.4.3 Advanced Li-ion Battery Recycling

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Rest of North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 France

5.5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.3 Turkey

5.5.5.4 South Africa

5.5.5.5 Nigeria

5.5.5.6 Egypt

5.5.5.7 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ASM Auto Recycling Ltd.

6.4.2 Ecobat

6.4.3 Hensel Recycling Group

6.4.4 INDRA Automobile Recycling

6.4.5 Keiaisha Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Radius Recycling, Inc.

6.4.7 Scholz Recycling GmbH

6.4.8 Sims Metal

6.4.9 European Metal Recycling Limited

6.4.10 Nucor Corporation

6.4.11 Aurubis AG

6.4.12 Toyota Tsusho Corporation

6.4.13 Hyundai Glovis

6.4.14 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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