MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by bundling managed 5G, satellite and multi-link connectivity with UTM, compliance, analytics and SLA-backed BVLOS services to capture recurring fleet demand.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Telecom UAV Network Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2027-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telecom UAV Network Services Market to Reach USD 2.47 Billion by 2032

The telecom UAV network services market was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2026 and is expected to increase from USD 0.83 billion in 2027 to USD 2.47 billion by 2032. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 24.37% during the 2027-2032 forecast period, driven by expanding Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations, growing drone fleets, wider 5G adoption, and rising demand for reliable command-and-control connectivity.

BVLOS Commercial Operations Drive Market Growth

The expansion of BVLOS operations is creating significant demand for dependable communications, aircraft tracking, continuous command-and-control coverage, and real-time data exchange. The Federal Aviation Administration's proposed Part 108 rule, published in August 2025, outlined a scalable regulatory framework that included automated data-service requirements. The US Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General reported that approved BVLOS operations increased from 1,229 in 2020 to 26,870 in 2023.

The transition from individual approvals toward repeatable authorization processes is encouraging telecom providers, drone operators, and technology companies to invest in scalable network services. Zipline's February 2026 agreement in Rwanda also demonstrated the delivery capacity that established BVLOS frameworks can support. As routes become longer and flight frequency increases, demand for managed connectivity and network assurance is expected to accelerate.

5G and Private Wireless Support High-Throughput UAV Fleets

Private 5G networks are strengthening industrial drone operations by providing controlled spectrum, managed access, broader coverage, and reliable handover support. Network slicing can reserve capacity for specific UAV missions while supporting contractual service-level commitments. These capabilities allow telecom UAV network services providers to offer managed performance instead of basic data connectivity.

In January 2026, the US Air Force awarded Skydweller Aero, Nokia Federal Solutions, and Tangram Flex a contract for an airborne private 5G network demonstration. Similar initiatives are expected to increase the use of private wireless networks for infrastructure inspection, logistics, public safety, defense, and emergency response.

Spectrum Fragmentation Creates Operational Challenges

National spectrum policies and aviation authorization requirements continue to limit standardized cross-border drone services. UAVs operating along pipelines, power networks, or logistics corridors may encounter different spectrum, operator, and airspace rules in each jurisdiction. The International Civil Aviation Organization addressed this challenge in its 2025 work on unmanned traffic management and air traffic management integration.

The GSMA also warned that isolated national approaches to drone connectivity and visibility could become established before interoperable systems are implemented. Regulatory fragmentation increases compliance, network design, assurance, and contracting costs, reducing the economies of scale available to telecom UAV network services providers. Other market constraints include the high cost of certified BVLOS network assurance, while fleet expansion and regulatory demand for resilient command-and-control links support recurring revenue opportunities.

Connectivity and Airspace Data Services Gain Momentum

Connectivity and Access Services represented 41.25% of market revenue in 2026, making the category the largest service segment. Demand is supported by cellular and satellite connections linking aircraft with pilots, control systems, and operational platforms. Advanced missions are also increasing the adoption of systems that can switch between cellular, satellite, and radio-frequency links as network conditions change.

UTM, Remote Identification, and Airspace Data Services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 26.14% through 2032. Growth is being supported by requirements for aircraft identification, flight-intent sharing, and coordinated airspace access. In 2025, EASA certified ANRA Technologies as its first U-space service provider, supporting a compliant subscription model across member states.

Edge, cloud, and data services are also becoming more important as operators adopt video analytics, anomaly detection, mission-data storage, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Telefonica has integrated 5G, artificial intelligence analytics, Open Gateway APIs, and drone operations into a commercial service offering.

BVLOS Services Outpace Visual Line of Sight Operations

Visual Line of Sight operations accounted for 45.35% of market revenue in 2026 and continue to support connectivity demand across localized inspection, site monitoring, and early-stage enterprise programs. Extended Visual Line of Sight activity is also generating demand for tracking, communications, and operational data services.

Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations are projected to record a CAGR of 26.08% through 2032. Hybrid terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks are expected to play a central role in maintaining reliable connectivity across rural and remote corridors. Mobile network operators can combine spectrum, network slicing, and satellite roaming within a unified service, reducing the need for UAV operators to manage multiple communications providers.

Regional Telecom UAV Network Services Market Outlook

North America held 34.65% of the global market in 2026, supported by commercial BVLOS approvals, extensive 5G coverage, and established inspection and delivery programs. The FAA's 2026 Drone Normalization Strategy included a BVLOS final rule pathway, artificial intelligence-supported Part 107 waiver processing, and additional Part 135 UAS operator certificates. Canada and Mexico are also advancing BVLOS authorization and urban drone-corridor initiatives.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 26.19% through 2032. Growth is supported by China's manufacturing capacity, Japan's progress in BVLOS permissions, and national UTM deployments across Southeast Asia. In May 2026, Terra Drone subsidiary Unifly became a technology partner for Malaysia's national UTM platform. Australia is also exploring drone-based disaster-response network solutions.

Europe benefits from EASA's U-space framework and growing activity in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The Middle East is developing as a smaller high-value market, supported by digital airspace initiatives in locations such as Dubai. Africa currently represents a lower revenue base, but satellite-supported drone programs in Rwanda demonstrate the region's potential where terrestrial network coverage remains limited.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of BVLOS Commercial Operations

4.2.2 5G and Private Wireless Enable High-Throughput UAV Fleets

4.2.3 Regulatory Demand for Resilient Command-and-Control Links

4.2.4 Drone Fleet Growth Increases Recurring Connectivity Demand

4.2.5 Hybrid Cellular-Satellite Coverage for Remote and Disrupted Areas

4.2.6 Telecom Operators Monetize Network, Edge and Airspace Assets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Spectrum and Cross-Border Authorization

4.3.2 High Cost of Certified BVLOS Network Assurance

4.3.3 Aerial Handover and Coverage Gaps in Ground-Optimized Networks

4.3.4 Cybersecurity Liability Across Federated UTM Data Exchanges

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Connectivity and Access Services

5.1.2 Network Orchestration and Multi-Link Management

5.1.3 UTM, Remote Identification and Airspace Data Services

5.1.4 Edge, Cloud and Data Services

5.1.5 Integration, Certification and Compliance Services

5.1.6 Other Service Types

5.2 By Operational Range

5.2.1 Visual Line of Sight

5.2.2 Extended Visual Line of Sight

5.2.3 Beyond Visual Line of Sight

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Telecommunications Infrastructure Inspection

5.3.2 Energy and Utilities Inspection

5.3.3 Logistics and Delivery

5.3.4 Public Safety and Emergency Response

5.3.5 Defense and Security

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Mobile Network Operators

5.4.2 Telecom Tower Companies

5.4.3 Enterprises and Industrial Asset Owners

5.4.4 Government, Defense and Public Safety Agencies

5.4.5 Drone Operators and Logistics Providers

5.4.6 Other End-Users

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.5.3.2 Germany

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Russia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.6 Africa

5.5.6.1 South Africa

5.5.6.2 Nigeria

5.5.6.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.4.2 AT&T Inc.

6.4.3 Vodafone Group Plc

6.4.4 Telefonica, S.A.

6.4.5 Nokia Corporation

6.4.6 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.4.7 Viasat, Inc.

6.4.8 Iridium Communications Inc.

6.4.9 Thales S.A.

6.4.10 Elsight Limited

6.4.11 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

6.4.12 Wing Aviation LLC

6.4.13 Airbus SE

6.4.14 Frequentis AG

6.4.15 Terra Drone Corporation

6.4.16 Unifly NV

6.4.17 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

6.4.18 ANRA Technologies, LLC

6.4.19 SkyGrid, LLC

6.4.20 Droniq GmbH

6.4.21 Silvus Technologies, Inc.

6.4.22 Doodle Labs, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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