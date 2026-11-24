MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senior living provider ranks among National Teams, with residents, families and team members participating in 35 Walk to End Alzheimer's events across eight states.

ST. LOUIS, MO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarhurst Senior Living continued its longstanding commitment to the fight against Alzheimer's disease in 2026, marking its 10th year of partnership with the Alzheimer's Association® as a Walk to End Alzheimer's® sponsor and its second consecutive year as a National Team.

Building on a decade of support, the St. Louis–based senior living provider brought together residents, families and team members from Cedarhurst Senior Living and Cedar Creek communities across eight states to participate in 35 Walk to End Alzheimer's events nationwide.

Through community fundraising efforts and corporate sponsorships, Cedarhurst raised over $87,000 and contributed an additional $84,500 in sponsorships, representing a combined investment of approximately $172,000 to support Alzheimer's research, education, care and family resources. Cedarhurst's collective efforts also earned the organization a ranking of 29th among National Teams nationwide.

A Decade of Commitment, A Unified Effort Across Eight States

What began as a commitment to supporting local Walk to End Alzheimer's events has grown into a nationwide effort spanning Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, Georgia and South Carolina.

Throughout the 2026 Walk season, Cedarhurst communities rallied residents, families, team members and local supporters around a shared purpose: raising awareness, advancing research and supporting the millions of individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Now in its second year as a National Team, Cedarhurst continues to build on the momentum of its longstanding partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, reinforcing its mission to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest.

“Reaching 10 years of partnership with the Alzheimer's Association is something we're incredibly proud of and seeing how our involvement has grown over that time makes it even more meaningful,” said Almir Sajtovic, President of Cedarhurst Senior Living.“In our second year as a National Team, our communities once again demonstrated what we can accomplish when we come together for a cause that touches so many of our residents, families and team members. This partnership has always been about more than fundraising. It's about supporting those impacted by Alzheimer's, raising awareness and contributing to the progress being made toward a future without this disease. I'm grateful for the dedication of our teams and excited to continue building on this partnership in the years ahead.”

Celebrating Top Fundraising Communities

Cedarhurst recognized the top performing communities in each of its divisions for their dedication and creativity in fundraising:



Cedarhurst of Topeka (Kansas) - $11,422

Cedarhurst of West Plains (Missouri) - $7,300

Cedarhurst of Arnold (Missouri) - $5,038

Cedarhurst of Lebanon (Missouri) - $5,000

Cedarhurst of Nicholasville (Kentucky) - $3,025 Cedarhurst of Spartanburg (South Carolina) - $2,139

Each divisional winner received a custom trophy and a staff celebration meal in recognition of their outstanding efforts.

The Impact of Cedarhurst's Contributions

Cedarhurst's 2026 contributions support the Alzheimer's Association's mission of advancing research, providing care and support, and driving advocacy and awareness. In fiscal year 2025, the Association invested approximately $386 million in mission-related programs, representing 78 percent of its total expenses. Fundraising and sponsorships help:



Advance groundbreaking research into Alzheimer's detection, treatment and prevention, supporting the Association's $450 million investment in more than 1,200 active research projects worldwide.

Provide critical support for families and caregivers through the free 24/7 Helpline, educational resources, ALZNavigator and local support groups. In fiscal year 2025, the Association provided care and support more than 10 million times.

Strengthen dementia care through professional training and education programs, including essentiALZ, a certification program completed by more than 9,200 dementia care professionals. Expand advocacy and awareness efforts that promote brain health, strengthen caregiver support and improve access to resources for the estimated 7.4 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's.

“Cedarhurst Senior Living has been an extraordinary partner in the fight against Alzheimer's for the past decade, said Melissa LaBonge Matthews, Senior Associate Director, Constituent Events Partnerships of the Alzheimer's Association.“Through its continued investment in Walk to End Alzheimer's and its growing involvement as a National Team, Cedarhurst is helping advance critical research, expand access to care and support resources, and raise awareness for a disease impacting millions of families. We are incredibly grateful for Cedarhurst's leadership, generosity, and dedication to our shared vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.”

Continuing a Mission of Compassion and Impact

Cedarhurst's ongoing collaboration with the Alzheimer's Association reflects its dedication to creating communities where residents and families can live life to the fullest. As Alzheimer's continues to affect millions of families nationwide, Cedarhurst's growing investment in research, education, and advocacy underscores its long-term commitment to making a difference both locally and nationally.

Attachments



Cedarhurst of Tesson Heights Supports Walk to End Alzheimer's Cedarhurst of West Plains Walks to End Alzheimer's

CONTACT: Ryan Davis Cedarhurst Senior Living 314-285-5675...