MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uncover new revenue streams through regional and segment analysis, competitive intelligence, growth opportunities, trend insights, and actionable strategic recommendations.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 12.5 billion in 2026 to USD 19.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America held the largest global market share of 39.9% in 2025, supported by established treatment infrastructure, access to targeted therapies, molecular testing capabilities, and ongoing patient monitoring.

Market growth is driven by the need for long-term management of polycythemia vera, essential thrombocythemia, myelofibrosis, and chronic myeloid leukemia. Treatment strategies vary according to disease indication, genetic profile, symptoms, patient age, risk of thrombosis, disease progression, previous treatment response, and tolerance to adverse effects.

Available therapies include Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, interferons, cytoreductive agents, chemotherapy, and supportive medicines. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors remain central to the management of chronic myeloid leukemia, while JAK inhibitors are prescribed for selected patients with myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera. Interferon-based therapies and cytoreductive medicines offer additional options for eligible patients.

Drug therapy is used to control blood cell production, lower the risk of blood clots, manage spleen enlargement, and relieve symptoms such as fatigue and itching. Regular blood tests, clinical assessments, and treatment adjustments remain essential because disease status and patient response can change over time. Advances in molecular testing are also improving disease classification and helping physicians identify relevant genetic abnormalities when selecting therapies.

Differences among patient populations continue to influence prescribing decisions and treatment duration. Not every patient requires the same regimen, making clinical guidelines, physician assessment, safety management, and ongoing monitoring important components of care. The growing use of targeted therapy and greater attention to individual genetic characteristics are expected to remain significant trends in the myeloproliferative disorders drugs market.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers indication, treatment type, end use, and region.

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Ph+ Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)

Ph- Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs)

Myelofibrosis (MF)

Polycythemia Vera (PV) Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major indications, treatment types, end uses, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth opportunities, market drivers, and emerging industry trends

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and share analysis

Coverage of product innovation and developments influencing future demand Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue opportunities and guide business decisions

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, investors, and other stakeholders seeking reliable intelligence on market size, competitive positioning, treatment trends, regional performance, and future opportunities within the global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Indication

1.2.2. Treatment Type

1.2.3. End Use

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Purchased Database

1.5.2. The Internal Database

1.5.3. Secondary Sources

1.5.4. Primary Research

1.6. Information Analysis

1.6.1. Data Analysis Models

1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.8. Model Details

1.8.1. Epidemiology-Based Analysis

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.3. Pipeline Analysis

3.3.4. Patent Expiry Analysis

3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

Chapter 4. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market: Indication Business Analysis

4.1. Indication Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Indication Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, Indication, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Ph+ Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)

4.4.1. Ph+ Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Ph- Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs)

4.5.1. Ph- Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Myelofibrosis (MF)

4.5.2.1. Myelofibrosis (MF) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Polycythemia Vera (PV)

4.5.3.1. Polycythemia Vera (PV) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)

4.5.4.1. Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market: Treatment Type Business Analysis

5.1. Treatment Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Treatment Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, Treatment Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Chemotherapy

5.4.1. Chemotherapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Targeted Therapy

5.5.1. Targeted Therapy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market: End Use Business Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Hospitals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Specialty Clinics

6.5.1. Specialty Clinics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

7.3.1. Country Analysis Framework: Key Country Dynamics, Target Disease Prevalence, Regulatory Framework, and Reimbursement Framework

7.4. North America

7.4.1. North America Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. U.S. Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. Canada Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. Mexico Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Europe

7.5.1. Europe Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. UK Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3. Germany Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4. France Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.5. Italy Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.6. Spain Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.7. Denmark Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.8. Sweden Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.9. Norway Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Japan Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. China Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4. India Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5. Australia Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.6. South Korea Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.7. Thailand Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Latin America

7.7.1. Latin America Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. Brazil Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3. Argentina Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Middle East and Africa

7.8.1. Middle East and Africa Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2. South Africa Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.3. Saudi Arabia Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.4. UAE Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.5. Kuwait Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

8.5.1. Company Profile Framework: Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

8.5.2. Novartis AG

8.5.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

8.5.4. Pfizer Inc.

8.5.5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

8.5.6. Incyte

8.5.7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.5.8. AbbVie Inc.

8.5.9. Eli Lilly and Company.

8.5.10. GSK plc.

8.5.11. GL Pharma

List of Tables [95]

List of Figures [82]

Companies Featured



Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Incyte.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company.

GSK plc. GL Pharma

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900