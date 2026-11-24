MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource specialized R&D to cut infrastructure costs, accelerate time-to-market by up to two years, streamline compliance, and improve research ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Agriculture CRO Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture CRO services market was valued at USD 11.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.47 billion in 2026 to USD 21.34 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.33% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rising research and development outsourcing, increasingly complex regulatory requirements, and growing demand for specialized agricultural testing capabilities.

Research and Development Outsourcing Supports Market Growth

Rising discovery and product development costs are encouraging agrochemical companies to outsource non-core scientific activities. Contract Research Organization partnerships can reduce time-to-market by as much as two years while helping sponsors improve returns on research investments. Agriculture companies increasingly rely on external providers for advanced toxicology, predictive modeling, multi-site field trials, residue analysis, and regulatory documentation without incurring the cost of developing extensive internal infrastructure.

Efficient capital allocation has become increasingly important as agricultural input companies respond to global competition and tighter research budgets. This environment is strengthening demand for agriculture CRO services across the development cycle, including discovery screening, laboratory analysis, field testing, efficacy confirmation, and regulatory submission support.

Regulatory Complexity Increases Demand for Specialized Expertise

Regulatory tightening is creating additional opportunities for third-party compliance specialists. The Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 framework requires applicants to integrate data requirements from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration, and the United States Department of Agriculture. These requirements increase dossier complexity, extend preparation timelines, and raise compliance costs.

International changes are also influencing demand. Argentina's National Service of Agri-Food Health and Quality Resolution 1081/2024 updated testing protocols while retaining strict technical standards. Agricultural companies are consequently seeking CRO teams with expertise in Good Laboratory Practice, dossier harmonization, and multi-jurisdiction submissions covering formulations, microbial products, biologicals, and gene-edited seeds.

Regulatory consulting is expected to be the fastest-growing agriculture CRO service category. These projects increasingly require combined expertise in toxicology, environmental science, legal policy, microbiome effects, mode of action, and socio-economic risk assessment.

Limited Availability of Qualified Field Sites Creates Constraints

Demand for compliant agricultural test plots is exceeding available capacity in several key markets. Sponsors face longer waiting periods and higher costs when arranging multi-location field trials. Accreditation can require up to three years of investment in analytical equipment, data systems, staff training, and quality management processes.

Biological research presents additional operational challenges because many field stations lack containment infrastructure and microbial monitoring capabilities. Other factors influencing the agriculture CRO services market include growth in biologicals and biosolutions requiring new efficacy trials, data-driven portfolio optimization among major agrochemical companies, and concerns about privacy and cyber-security breaches.

Laboratory Services Maintain Market Leadership

Laboratory testing accounted for 46.55% of the agriculture CRO services market in 2025. Its leading position reflects the importance of residue analytics, environmental fate modeling, molecular diagnostics, and efficacy confirmation in agricultural product registration. Chromatography, mass spectrometry, automated sample processing, and digital informatics are increasingly central to laboratory operations, helping providers reduce processing times and improve data quality.

Regulatory consulting services are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12.64% through 2031. Demand is being driven by more complex submissions for biological products and gene-edited crops, along with the need to coordinate technical evidence across multiple regulatory jurisdictions.

Regional Agriculture CRO Services Market Outlook

North America held 54.10% of the global market in 2025. Regional demand is supported by the United States multi-agency biotechnology framework, agricultural innovation grants, widespread precision farming adoption, and new sustainability verification opportunities. Regulatory alignment in Canada and changing crop protection policies in Mexico are also broadening the range of research projects commissioned across the region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR of 12.11%. Growth is supported by biotechnology regulatory updates in China, agricultural export compliance requirements in India, government modernization programs, and increased funding for early-stage biological testing. Regional Good Laboratory Practice initiatives and drought resilience programs are helping address testing capacity limitations, while sensor-based agronomy adoption across Southeast Asia is increasing demand for third-party validation.

Europe continues to generate demand through the Green Deal and Farm to Fork initiatives, particularly for biological efficacy testing, carbon footprint verification, and circular nutrient research. South America is emerging as an important center for biological crop protection trials. Brazil's expanding biologicals sector requires specialized studies comparing microbial products with chemical alternatives, while regulatory changes in Argentina are encouraging broader participation in agricultural testing without reducing data quality requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Research and Development Outsourcing to Contain Soaring Discovery Costs

4.2.2 Regulatory Tightening Drives Demand for Third-party Compliance Expertise

4.2.3 Growth in Biologicals and Biosolutions Requiring New Efficacy Trials

4.2.4 Precision Agriculture and Digital Farming Tools Need Validation Studies

4.2.5 Shift to Data-Driven Portfolio Optimization by Agrochemical Majors

4.2.6 Venture Funding Surge for Ag-Tech Start-Ups Lacking In-house Trial Capacity

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Shortage of Good Laboratory Practice Qualified Field Sites in Key Geographies

4.3.2 Privacy and Cyber-Security Breaches Undermining Sponsor Confidence

4.3.3 Rising Cost of Liability Insurance for Field-testing Live Plots

4.3.4 Weather-Related Trial Failures Increasing Project Risk and Cost

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Field Services

5.1.2 Laboratory Services

5.1.3 Regulatory Services

5.1.4 Other Services (Product Development Services, Precision Agriculture Services, Seed Services, etc.)

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Crop Protection Chemicals

5.2.2 Fertilizers

5.2.3 Seeds

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Chile

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East

5.3.6 Africa

5.3.6.1 South Africa

5.3.6.2 Kenya

5.3.6.3 Rest of Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Eurofins Scientific SE

6.4.2 SGS SA

6.4.3 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

6.4.4 Syntech Research Group, Inc.

6.4.5 Knoell Germany GmbH

6.4.6 ERM International Group Limited

6.4.7 Exponent, Inc.

6.4.8 Staphyt Group

6.4.9 Anadiag Group SAS

6.4.10 RIFCON GmbH

6.4.11 Ibacon GmbH (Labanalysis Srl)

6.4.12 Jai Research Foundation

6.4.13 Smithers Group Inc.

6.4.14 Laus GmbH

6.4.15 Ag Metrics Group LLC

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

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