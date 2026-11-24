MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered, cloud-based tools enable always-on competitor monitoring, faster pricing and product decisions

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global competitive intelligence tools market was valued at USD 691.9 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 823.4 million in 2026 to USD 3.00 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2026 to 2033, driven by growing demand for real-time competitor monitoring, AI-powered analytics, and faster strategic decision-making.

North America led the competitive intelligence tools market with a revenue share of 39.2% in 2025. Enterprises across the region are rapidly integrating AI, machine learning, and generative AI into competitive intelligence platforms. These capabilities support automated competitor tracking, market trend identification, sentiment analysis, and predictive insights, enabling organizations to improve the speed and accuracy of business decisions.

Demand for continuous market visibility is increasing as companies respond to frequent changes in competitor activity and customer behavior. Product launches, pricing adjustments, promotional campaigns, partnerships, investments, leadership changes, and broader strategic initiatives can directly affect market positioning. Periodic research may not identify these developments quickly enough, potentially creating information gaps and slowing organizational responses.

Competitive intelligence tools help businesses collect and analyze information from multiple sources while delivering automated alerts and actionable insights. Adoption of cloud-based platforms and AI-powered analytics allows enterprises to monitor competitors at scale and integrate market intelligence into product, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies. As a result, organizations are moving from periodic intelligence gathering to always-on competitive monitoring.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and evaluates key industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The competitive intelligence tools market is segmented by component, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Software Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Cloud On-premise

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprise

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, and France

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa: UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the competitive intelligence tools market across major regions, industries, deployment models, and enterprise categories. It examines the market presence of key participants and highlights the technological, operational, and commercial factors influencing industry growth.



Comprehensive market analysis: Review market performance, revenue forecasts, and growth prospects across major segments and regions.

Competitive landscape: Assess the market presence, positioning, and strategies of leading industry participants.

Future trends: Identify the primary technologies and demand drivers shaping competitive intelligence software and services.

Actionable recommendations: Apply market insights to evaluate revenue opportunities and support strategic business planning.

Market opportunity assessment: Analyze segment and regional forecasts to identify areas with strong growth potential. Innovation tracking: Review product developments that may influence platform capabilities and competitive positioning.

With organizations prioritizing data-led planning and rapid market response, competitive intelligence platforms are becoming increasingly important across IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail & E-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, and energy & utilities. The report equips decision-makers with market forecasts, trend analysis, competitive insights, and product innovation intelligence to support investment planning and long-term growth strategies.

Companies Featured



AlphaSense Inc.

Brandwatch

Contify

Crayon AS

Klue Labs Inc.

Kompyte

Owler Inc.

Semrush

Similarweb Ltd. Zoho Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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