Ruggedized 4U Rackmount AI Server | Radeus Labs

New system pairs up to two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs with up to 1 TB of memory in a MIL-STD-810G-tested chassis, debuting at I/ITSEC 2026.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radeus Labs, Inc., a manufacturer of SATCOM and computing hardware for mission-critical operations, today announced the Ruggedized 4U Desktop/Rackmount AI Server. The system is built to train, fine-tune, and run AI models on premises without sending sensitive data to the cloud. Radeus Labs will unveil the server at I/ITSEC 2026 in Orlando, November 30 to December 3, at Booth #2425.Many organizations are ready to move beyond AI testing, but security requirements keep their data off public clouds. Sorting through GPU memory, compute, and storage requirements can stall a project before it starts, and conventional data-center hardware is not designed to be transported or deployed outside a controlled server room.The Ruggedized 4U Desktop/Rackmount AI Server addresses both problems. It supports up to two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition GPUs, providing up to 192 GB of combined GPU memory, alongside an 6th Intel Xeon processor and up to 1 TB of DDR5 ECC memory. The system is tested to MIL-STD-810G environments for highway truck and air transport and is housed in a ruggedized aluminum chassis with active air cooling."Most teams we talk to want to run their own models on their own hardware, but they don't want to become hardware experts to do it," said Andrew Correnti, Senior Architect at Radeus Labs. "This server gives them enough GPU memory to run and fine-tune large models locally, and because we configure the system before it ships, it arrives ready to go into service instead of waiting on an IT team to set it up."Key Capabilities:. Up to two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs with up to 192 GB of combined GPU memory. 6th Intel Xeon processor with up to 1 TB of DDR5-6400 Registered ECC memory. Four removable 4 TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe (U.2/U.3) drives for fast dataset loading. Eight front-panel-accessible SATA bays with removable trays for swappable bulk storage. UP to 8 DisplayPort outputs and two 40 Gbps USB4 ports. Tested to MIL-STD-810G for highway truck and air transport, with a 0°C to +40°C operating rangeThe server is designed for defense and government programs, modeling and simulation teams, research groups, and commercial organizations that need to keep AI workloads and data in-house."We built this for the long haul," said Correnti. "Programs can start with the configuration they need today and scale GPUs, memory, and storage as their AI work grows, with Radeus Labs engineering support behind it throughout its lifecycle."Visitors to I/ITSEC 2026 can see the Ruggedized 4U Desktop/Rackmount AI Server at Booth #2425, which Radeus Labs is sharing with partner Kingston Technology. The booth will also feature live demos, daily prize drawings, and an Innovation Showcase talk by Correnti on Tuesday, December 1, at 2:45 PM.You can learn more about the Ruggedized 4U Desktop/Rackmount AI Server on Radeus Labs' website.About Radeus Labs, Inc.Radeus Labs, Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of satellite communication and computing systems for critical applications in defense, aerospace, and telecommunications. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, Radeus Labs delivers robust, reliable, and high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base. Headquartered in Poway, California, Radeus Labs designs, builds, and supports its products in the USA. The company operates as a cleared facility and is ISO 9001 certified, ensuring the highest standards in quality management.Learn more at .

Monica Cavanagh

Radeus Labs

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Radeus Labs Introduces the Ruggedized 4U Desktop/Rackmount AI Server for Secure, On-Premises AI News Provided By Radeus Labs Inc. November 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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