Echelon Tech Associates

Seismic, wind load and sound were all live risks on an exposed roof. The rig also had to leave every night. Echelon delivered a system a hotel employee can run.

- James DeCicco Founder - Echelon Tech AssociatesWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When PUBLIC Hotel opened on the Sunset Strip over Halloween weekend, its rooftop carried a 27-foot cinema screen above one of the most exposed and most watched stretches of roadway in Los Angeles.Two of the largest movie screen fabricators in the country were approached to deliver a solution. Both walked away.Echelon Tech Associates and its founder, James DeCicco, took on the project and delivered a cinema that holds high performance while closing the risks that made it difficult to touch. On an exposed rooftop those risks arrive together: west coast seismic movement in the support structure, wind load on a screen that presents a sail, a projection image that has to hold for an audience sitting in the open air, and sound that cannot cross a property line or drift down into guest floors.Each was treated as a design condition rather than an afterthought, and each was resolved without giving up the performance that made the rooftop cinema worth building.The operational problem was even harder than the technical problem. The projection rig could not remain on the roof permanently, so the entire cinema had to break down after each screening and travel back inside the building, on the hotel's standard guest elevator, with the roof returned to its daytime use. The people operating it would be hotel staff, not projectionists. The system was designed so that any staff member can push a cart, plug it in, and run the evening.Sound was solved at the source. Rather than throw a soundtrack across the Sunset Strip, Echelon routed the film's audio into the hotel's own system and out to wireless headsets, putting 150 guests on the same whispered line at the same level, with nothing leaving the roof and nothing competing with the music three floors below."Nothing here was allowed to be a compromise," DeCicco said. "The roof had to perform like a theater, survive the conditions up there, come apart every night, and run without a specialist standing next to it. We designed for all four at once."The same standard shows up three floors down, in a small room with a low ceiling where the distance that matters is three feet across a table. Music you can feel. A last line of a story delivered at a whisper, caught by the person across from you. Ownership adopted DeCicco's sound field design for the space, and the measure of success was never a meter reading. It was whether a guest could lower her voice.That is the practice DeCicco has built Echelon Tech Associates around, and it has a name: CLARITI Perceptual Risk Assessment. It scores a proposed space from the perspective of the people who will use it and the staff who will run it, and it runs before design lock, while a revision is still a line on a drawing rather than a change order competing with everything else on the capital list.The timing matters. Los Angeles is building toward 2028 on one of the largest capital programs in the country, across airport terminals, transit platforms, civic buildings and major-events venues. In each of those places an architect, a lighting designer, an audio engineer and an operations manager may each be holding a different drawing of the same few seconds. The person using the space gets one pass at it. The owner gets the retrofit bill years later, once the cameras are already on.DeCicco's position is that this risk is measurable and it is cheapest to measure early. The rooftop at PUBLIC is the proof: a landmark project that specialists declined, delivered with the performance intact and the exposure closed.About Echelon Tech AssociatesEchelon Tech Associates is James DeCicco's owner-side advisory practice. It scores the soft-side risk on a capital project before design lock, so an owner sees the exposure in dollars while a revision can still fix it. The practice is rooted in the Hollywood recording industry, evolved into modern luxury hospitality and is currently working toward public infrastructure, including airport, civic and major-events programs.

James DeCicco

Echelon Tech Associates

+1 213-375-4753

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James DeCicco Delivers Landmark Rooftop Cinema at PUBLIC Hotel After Specialists Walked Away News Provided By Echelon Tech Associates November 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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