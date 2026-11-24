netElastic

Linspace Telecom and netElastic partner on open vBNG and CGNAT deployment

Migrates from legacy Cisco ASR 1000 BNGs to open x86 networking, unlocking higher throughput, superior IPv6 performance, and major energy and space savings

- André Mamitzsch, CTO, Linspace Telecom GmbH

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- netElastic, a leading innovator in software solutions for broadband ISPs, today announced Linspace Telecom, a German carrier specializing in white-label broadband services for municipal utility companies, has successfully deployed netElastic's virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG), Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT) and netVision management solutions. The move delivers more than 50 percent capital expenditure (Capex) savings, significant power and rack-space reductions, and improved IPv4/IPv6 Dual Stack performance while eliminating vendor lock-in and supply-chain vulnerabilities.

Linspace Telecom serves municipal supply companies that provide energy, water and broadband but often lack the scale to operate full ISP platforms themselves. Acting as a flexible white-label partner, the company handles technical operations and regulatory compliance while enabling customers to brand services as their own. Facing COVID-era supply-chain disruptions and rising license fees from traditional vendors such as Cisco and Juniper, Linspace sought an open, standards-based alternative built on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers.

Open Networking Delivers Higher Throughput, Stronger IPv6 Performance and Flexible Features

Earlier Cisco ASR 1000 Series BNG deployments provided Linspace Telecom with a baseline throughput of roughly 20 Gbps, but faced architectural constraints as dual-stack IPv6 traffic and subscriber demands grew. netElastic's software running on standard Dell x86 servers with 100G interfaces now supports Linspace Telecom's requirements for 70 Gbps in a High Availability configuration.

Deployment of the netElastic vBNG proved exceptionally fast and typically in hours rather than days. Linspace uses the vBNG's multi-tenant PPPoE subscriber management for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployments, along with QoS, Rate Limiting and Traffic Shaping. Its CGNAT implementation with shared IPv4 addresses has successfully mitigated address exhaustion. netVision's graphical dashboard provides visibility into translation limits, CPU and memory utilization, while configuration remains primarily CLI-driven. Automation includes processing Change-of-Authorization requests to terminate sessions and update bandwidth profiles.

More Than 50% Capex Savings Plus Major Power and Space Reductions

Financial results are compelling. Capital expenditure has been cut by more than 50 percent compared with legacy equipment. Replacing 3-rack-unit (3RU) legacy boxes with 1-rack-unit (1RU) Dell servers has produced substantial energy savings and reduced rack space. The simplified architecture also allows less experienced engineers to perform on-site installations.

Quotes

“The combination of supply-chain resilience, dramatically lower costs and the ability to run dual-stack routing with strong IPv6 performance made the decision clear,” said André Mamitzsch, CTO, Linspace Telecom GmbH.“netElastic's rapid deployment on Linux servers, independent upgrade path through standard package managers, and responsive expert support have given us both operational agility and the security posture we need. We are already planning to migrate our remaining legacy boxes.”

“We are proud to partner with innovative service providers like Linspace Telecom who are embracing open, standards-based networking,” said Weixiao Liu, CEO and CTO, netElastic.“Our vBNG, CGNAT and netVision solutions are designed to deliver carrier-class performance on commodity hardware while giving operators the flexibility, security and cost advantages they need to compete and grow.”

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About netElastic

netElastic developed one of the industry's first virtual broadband network gateways (vBNGs) including CGNAT from the ground up. Since its first customer acquisition in 2019, netElastic services over 300 ISP customers globally. netElastic's significant industry milestones include 2,000 days of uptime and 1 Tbps of throughput in a single router instance on x86 servers. netElastic is based in Santa Clara, California.

Crystal Pan

netElastic

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Linspace Telecom Success with netElastic

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Linspace Telecom Achieves Over 50% Capex Savings and Major Performance Gains with netElastic vBNG, CGNAT, and netVision News Provided By netElastic November 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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