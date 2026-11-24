Lucidity has been named a 2026 CRN® Stellar Startup in the Storage category

Lucidity is recognized in CRN's Storage category again, as its new AI Action Engine finds up to 40% in cloud savings and delivers them safely.

- Nitin Bhadauria, Co-founder of Lucidity.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lucidity, the AI Action Engine for cloud savings, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it to the 2026 Stellar Startups list in the Storage (including Disaster Recovery) category. Lucidity is one of the few companies recognized by CRN in two consecutive years.

The list honors channel-focused technology vendors for their commitment to delivering innovation that creates new opportunities and drives success for solution providers in the IT channel.

Storage is where Lucidity started. Its autonomous block storage management, built to resize volumes in real time without downtime, earned the company its first Stellar Startups recognition. The recently launched AI Action Engine builds on that foundation, bringing the same zero-downtime discipline to the entire cloud bill. Today, 100+ customers rely on Lucidity, and the company has identified $500M+ in savings.

The AI Action Engine works in three steps. It finds deeper, uncovering up to 40% in cloud savings and about twice as much as generic tools. It helps teams decide with confidence by validating what is safe to change. Then it acts, with every change approved by the user and recorded, and with zero downtime. Where typical FinOps tools stop at recommendations, Lucidity carries the savings through to the bill, with more than 1.5 million actions taken to date.

"Being recognized by CRN two years in a row tells us we are on the right track. The channel sees every day what cloud teams are up against, and it is validating to know they see Lucidity as part of the answer. We are grateful to the partners and customers who have pushed us to go further. We recently launched our AI Action Engine, and we are just getting started," said Nitin Bhadauria, Co-founder of Lucidity.

"We're proud to recognize the innovative companies featured on this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "These organizations are redefining what's possible in the IT channel by bringing fresh ideas, transformative technologies and a strong commitment to partner success. We look forward to seeing the impact they continue to make across the industry."

The recognition adds to a growing list for the company. Lucidity was featured in Forrester's Cloud Cost Optimization and Management Landscape for the second consecutive year, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in 2025, and has been recognized three times as a LinkedIn Top Startup.

The CRN 2026 Stellar Startups list is available at CRN/StellarStartups.

About Lucidity

Lucidity is an AI Action Engine that finds and delivers cloud savings. Founded in 2021, Lucidity has offices in Boston, Bangalore, London and Abu Dhabi, and serves 100+ customers, including World Market, Dometic and global Fortune 500 companies. The company is backed by $32 million in funding from investors including Alpha Wave Global, WestBridge Capital and Beenext.

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