Helo Girls®: The Agricultural Pilot cover

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Fourth Installment in Kodey Bogart's Helo Girls® Series Introduces Children to the Pilots Who Help Protect Our Food Supply

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the publication of Helo Girls®: The Agricultural Pilot, the fourth book in the children's aviation series by decorated combat veteran and former army aviator Kodey Bogart, publishing on November 24, 2026.

Agricultural aviation plays an important role in farming, helping growers protect their crops and support successful harvests. Now, young readers can discover what it's like to take part in an agricultural flight mission.

In Helo Girls®: The Agricultural Pilot, readers join Mei Lin, an agricultural pilot, and her mechanic as they prepare their aircraft to apply crop protection products to fields below. But this isn't just a story to follow-children are invited to become part of the crew.

As observers, young readers help locate fields, identify potential obstacles, and assist the team as they prepare for their mission. Along the way, they discover how agricultural pilots work with farmers to protect crops from pests and help bring fruits and vegetables from the field to the dinner table.

Through vibrant illustrations and interactive storytelling, Bogart introduces children to an important but often overlooked part of agriculture while incorporating elements of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

The book is the fourth installment in Bogart's Helo Girls® series, which highlights the diverse roles and missions available in aviation. Drawing from her experience as a former United States Army Black Hawk pilot and her extensive background in aviation operations, Bogart hopes to inspire children to explore careers they may never have considered.

By placing young readers directly into the action, The Agricultural Pilot encourages observation, problem-solving, and curiosity while introducing the teamwork and technical skills involved in agricultural flight operations.

Ideal for families, classrooms, libraries, aviation enthusiasts, and agricultural education programs, Helo Girls®: The Agricultural Pilot offers an engaging introduction to the connection between aviation, farming, and the food we eat.

About the Author:

Kodey Bogart is a former United States Army warrant officer and aviator who flew the Black Hawk during medical evacuation missions. She is a decorated combat veteran who has received two Air Medals and a Sikorsky Rescue Award. Kodey has extensive experience across aviation operations, including aviation safety, flight training, maintenance test flights, helicopter air ambulance, and aviation law enforcement.

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About Blue Balloon Books:

Blue Balloon Books is a premium hybrid publisher of children's books, combining expert editing, illustration, and design with the speed, control, and creative partnership of independent publishing. Blue Balloon Books helps authors bring high-quality children's books to life while maintaining ownership of their work and enjoying a collaborative publishing experience.

Sarah De Vos

Ballast Books

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New Children's Book Takes Young Readers Inside the World of Agricultural Aviation News Provided By Ballast Books November 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Book Publishing Industry



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