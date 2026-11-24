Porter Queen Panel Bed and Mirrored Dresser

bedroom sets;

Beds

Showcase Furniture;

Showcase Furniture is bringing attention to the Porter Queen Panel Bed and Mirrored Dresser, an Ashley Furniture collection featured in its online.

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mount Dora, Florida, November, 2026 -- Showcase Furniture is bringing attention to the Porter Queen Panel Bed and Mirrored Dresser, an Ashley Furniture collection featured in its online catalogue. The product listing provides details about its heritage-inspired design, paneled headboard, distinctive footboard, decorative moulding and coordinated dresser with mirror. It also outlines the construction features and measurements of the individual pieces.The announcement highlights how traditional furniture design can serve modern household needs. By presenting the bed and storage furniture as a coordinated package, Showcase Furniture provides customers with information about the collection's appearance, dimensions and practical features. These details can help homeowners assess furniture options when furnishing a new bedroom or updating an existing space.Traditional Design Shapes the Porter CollectionThe Porter collection reflects traditional bedroom furniture design through its defined lines, inlaid panels, antiqued hardware and stately moulding. These elements give the furniture a structured appearance while maintaining a classic style. The paneled headboard forms the main visual feature, while the shaped footboard completes the bed's overall design.The queen panel headboard measures 67.81 inches wide, 4.56 inches deep and 60.13 inches high. The matching footboard measures 65.25 inches wide, 5.88 inches deep and 30.38 inches high. The panel rails measure 63 inches wide, 81 inches deep and 15 inches high. These measurements offer useful information for room planning.The package also includes a coordinated dresser and mirror. The dresser measures 65.63 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 39.88 inches high. The bedroom mirror measures 42.25 inches wide, 1.75 inches deep and 36.50 inches high. Together, these pieces provide storage and a matching surface for everyday grooming and personal items.Construction Features and Storage DetailsThe product description identifies dovetail construction and felt-lined top drawers among the collection's features. Dovetail joints are a woodworking method used to connect drawer components. Felt lining provides a softer surface inside selected drawers and can help protect stored belongings. These details give customers further information about the furniture's construction and intended use.The product is listed under SKU PKG000520 and identifies Ashley Furniture as the brand. Its online description presents the bed, dresser and mirror as a coordinated package. The product page also displays online ordering options. Customers can consult the listing or contact Showcase Furniture to confirm current stock, package contents, delivery arrangements and order requirements.For households comparing bedroom sets, coordinated furniture can help maintain a consistent appearance across the room. However, dimensions remain an important part of the decision. Measuring the available floor area, doorways and walking space can help buyers determine whether the bed and storage pieces will fit their intended layout.Furniture Retailing and Changing Household NeedsBedroom furniture serves several functions beyond providing a sleeping area. Beds establish the main structure of a room, while dressers provide storage for clothing and personal belongings. Mirrors also support everyday grooming. A coordinated collection brings these functions together while allowing households to consider the size, layout and design of each piece.Showcase Furniture operates in the residential furniture and home furnishings sector. Its online catalogue covers bedroom furniture, living room seating, dining furniture, mattresses, children's furniture, office furnishings, outdoor products and home décor. The company also lists Ashley, Coaster, Leather Italia and Liberty among the brands available through its retail business.Through its physical showroom and online catalogue, Showcase Furniture provides customers with access to furniture across several household categories. Its product listings include individual furnishings and coordinated bedroom sets. This range allows customers to review different furniture types and compare product details before making purchasing decisions.The company's online platform also provides product descriptions, images, brand information and measurements. Such details can help customers begin their furniture selection process before visiting the showroom. For larger items, checking dimensions and confirming delivery arrangements are practical steps that can help avoid problems during purchase and placement.A Showcase Furniture representative offered the following proposed comment for approval: ""The Porter collection gives customers an opportunity to review traditional bedroom furniture with coordinated design and storage features. By providing product measurements and construction details, Showcase Furniture aims to help households understand the collection and assess how its pieces may fit their living spaces.""About Showcase FurnitureShowcase Furniture is a family-owned home furnishings retailer based in Mount Dora, Florida. The company states that it has served customers for more than 30 years. Its business includes residential furniture and home décor across bedroom, living room, dining room, children's, office and outdoor categories.The company serves customers through its physical retail location and online storefront. Its catalogue features products from several established furniture brands, including Ashley, Coaster, Leather Italia and Liberty. More information about the company and its product range is available at .Media Contact:Showcase Furniture4580 Highway 19AMount Dora, FL 32757, USAPhone: (352) 357-0080Website:

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Showcase Furniture Highlights Porter Queen Panel Bed and Mirrored Dresser News Provided By Digital guider November 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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