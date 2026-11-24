Fletcher/CSI Announce Strategic Partnership

The Business Research Company's Fletcher/CSI Announce Strategic Partnership Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The strategic alliance combines global market sizing and forecasting with first-hand primary research and competitive intelligence to help businesses assess opportunities, understand competitor strategies and make better-informed go-to-market and strategic decisions.

The Business Research Company, a global market research and intelligence firm, and Fletcher/CSI, a competitive intelligence firm specializing in primary research, today announced a strategic partnership to help businesses develop a more comprehensive understanding of market opportunities, competitor strategies and the factors influencing commercial success.

The partnership brings together The Business Research Company's expertise in market sizing, forecasting and industry analysis with Fletcher's capabilities in primary research, customer profiling and competitive intelligence. By connecting quantitative market data with first-hand insights gathered from customers, distributors, channel partners and industry experts, the partnership aims to help businesses assess not only the scale and growth potential of a market, but also the competitive conditions that may influence their ability to succeed within it.

Connecting Market Potential with Competitive Reality

Evaluating a market opportunity requires more than understanding its current size or projected growth. Businesses also need to understand how competitors operate, what customers value and which commercial factors may influence their position in the market.

The Business Research Company provides market sizing, forecasts and industry-level insights through its global market research reports and Global Market Model, its market intelligence platform. Fletcher complements these capabilities through primary research that examines competitor activities, customer perspectives and market dynamics.

Together, the firms aim to help businesses connect market-level evidence with a deeper understanding of the competitive environment. This approach can support decisions on market entry, expansion, competitive positioning and growth planning by bringing together an assessment of market potential and first-hand insights into the conditions that shape it.

Oliver Guirdham, CEO of The Business Research Company, highlighted why market data needs to be considered alongside competitive realities:

“Understanding a market requires more than knowing its size or projected growth. By combining our market intelligence and forecasting capabilities with Fletcher's first-hand competitive insights, we can help businesses develop a more complete understanding of their markets and make better-informed strategic decisions.”

Complementary Expertise in Market Research and Competitive Intelligence

The Business Research Company provides global market research and intelligence to organizations seeking to identify growth opportunities, understand industry trends and evaluate competitive landscapes. Its portfolio includes more than 30,000 market research reports and the Global Market Model, which provides access to 1.5 million datasets across 27 industries and more than 60 geographies.

Its capabilities include market sizing, forecasting, competitive analysis, customized research and consulting services. Supported by more than 350 in-house experts across 28 countries, the company combines market data, proprietary research and industry expertise to help businesses assess opportunities and develop growth strategies. The Business Research Company has offices in the UK, the US, India, Japan and China.

Fletcher is a competitive intelligence firm specializing in primary research. Founded in 1988, it is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK and the EU. Through direct engagement with customers, distributors, channel partners and industry experts, the firm develops insights into competitor strategies, customer behaviour and the factors shaping competitive markets.

The strategic partnership brings these distinct capabilities together while preserving the specialist expertise of each organization. The collaboration is intended to help businesses connect broad market assessments with first-hand research, providing a more complete perspective on the opportunities and challenges they face.

Chad Stimson, COO of Fletcher, emphasized the value of adding first-hand research to the broader market picture:

"We've been doing primary research for almost 40 years, and the most useful findings tend to show up where the market data and what people tell you don't line up. A segment can look wide open on paper, and then buyers tell you two or three incumbents have it locked up through distributor relationships. Putting TBRC's market data next to our interviews lets clients see both sides of that before they commit budget, and that's what made this partnership an easy decision for us."

Supporting Better-Informed Strategic Decisions

By combining market sizing, forecasting, industry analysis and primary research, The Business Research Company and Fletcher aim to help organizations:

.Evaluate market opportunities: Understand market size, growth forecasts and industry trends alongside the competitive conditions that influence commercial potential.

.Inform market entry strategies: Assess demand, competitor presence, customer expectations and potential barriers before entering new markets.

.Strengthen competitive positioning: Combine market-level analysis with first-hand insights into competitor activities, customer relationships and market behaviour.

.Inform growth and product planning: Connect industry-level evidence with customer and competitor insights to evaluate strategic priorities.

.Make more informed business decisions: Bring quantitative data and qualitative research together to develop a deeper understanding of market opportunities and risks.

Through this collaboration, the firms will bring their respective expertise to relevant client requirements, helping businesses make decisions informed by both market-level evidence and a clearer understanding of competitive realities.

Discuss Your Market Research Requirements

Organizations seeking to evaluate market opportunities, understand competitive dynamics or inform strategic decisions can benefit from combining market sizing and forecasting with first-hand competitive intelligence.

The Business Research Company and Fletcher bring together complementary expertise in global market research, primary research and competitive intelligence to help businesses develop a more comprehensive understanding of their markets and make informed strategic decisions.

Contact us to discuss your market research and competitive intelligence requirements:

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About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a global market research and intelligence firm that helps organizations identify growth opportunities, understand competitive landscapes and make informed strategic decisions. With more than 30,000 market research reports and the Global Market Model, its comprehensive market intelligence platform, the company provides market sizing, forecasts, competitive analysis and industry insights across 27 industries and more than 60 geographies, supported by 1.5 million datasets.

Beyond its market reports and intelligence platform, The Business Research Company offers customized research, competitive intelligence and consulting services tailored to specific business needs. Backed by more than 350 in-house experts across 28 countries, the company combines extensive market data, proprietary research and industry expertise to help businesses evaluate market opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning and develop effective growth strategies. The company has offices in the UK, the US, India, Japan and China.

For more information, visit

About Fletcher/CSI

Founded in 1988, Fletcher/CSI (Fletcher) is one of the longest-running primary research firms in competitive intelligence. Fletcher helps organizations understand their competitors, customers, and markets through direct research with the people closest to them, including customers, distributors, channel partners, and industry experts. Its services include primary research, win/loss analysis, trade show intelligence, market intelligence, and strategy workshops, including its Buyer As Hero® win/loss methodology. Headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, Fletcher has offices in the UK and the EU and works with research partners in more than 20 countries, serving clients in life sciences, technology, financial services, insurance, and industrial markets.

For more information, visit

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The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 7882 955267

Asia: +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 310-496-7795

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Fletcher/CSI

Hunter Dickerson, Director of Marketing

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Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

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