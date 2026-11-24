MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Completed sell-side advisory transactions total over $650 million in the second half of 2026

- Othon Herrera, Managing Partner of Encore AMC PartnersNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Encore AMC Partners is approaching the close of 2026 with completed sell-side advisory transactions totaling over $650 million in the second half of the year. The engagements reflect continued acquisition interest in established businesses and Encore's work helping owners find partners for their next stage.Recent engagements illustrate the breadth of Encore's advisory work across life sciences services, tax and accounting, and transportation technology.Encore served as exclusive financial advisor to TechData Service Company in its sale to Graham Partners. TechData joined LLX Solutions and R Square Technology to form Quantive Intelligence, a decision sciences platform serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The combination brings together specialized expertise in biostatistics and statistical programming to support clinical development and regulatory submissions.Encore also served as exclusive financial advisor to Ovation Tax Group in its acquisition by Current, a national partnership of accounting and advisory firms. The transaction adds a dedicated tax resolution practice to Current's platform. Ovation's leadership continues to run the business under its existing brand, with its partners remaining invested alongside Current.In a separate transaction, Encore served as exclusive financial advisor to a provider of fleet telematics and compliance solutions in its sale to a strategic acquirer. The business serves commercial fleets across a range of industries. The combination adds telematics and compliance capabilities to the acquirer's fleet safety technology platform, broadening the solutions it can offer fleet customers throughout the life of their assets.“These engagements reflect the continued appetite we see for businesses with specialized capabilities, strong customer relationships and room to grow,” said Othon Herrera, Managing Partner of Encore AMC Partners.“For each owner, the work is to find a partner who understands what makes the business valuable and can support its next chapter. We are pleased to have helped these and other clients reach that point as we head toward year-end.”The transactions add to Encore's experience advising business owners across industries, combining transaction execution with the perspective of partners who have led businesses themselves.About Encore AMC PartnersEncore AMC Partners is a Newport Beach, California-based M&A advisory and management consulting firm serving small and middle-market businesses. Its team combines investment banking experience with the perspective of executives who have led businesses, acquisitions and exits themselves. Encore works in concert with owners and leadership teams on sell-side and buy-side M&A, strategic planning and business improvement, aligning each engagement with clients' business and personal objectives. For more information, visit encoreamc.

Charles White

Encore AMC Partners LLC

+1 949-312-3722

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Encore AMC Partners Approaches Year-End with Strong M&A Advisory Momentum News Provided By Encore AMC Partners LLC November 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law



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