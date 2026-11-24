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Job Search checks every posting for ghost-job signals. Enhancv's 2026 study found 47% of U.S. job seekers had applied to a role that never existed.

- Volen Vulkov, Co-Founder of EnhancvNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enhancv, the resume builder with career tools, has launched Job Search, a job board that flags likely ghost jobs before candidates apply. The launch follows Enhancv's 2026 ghost jobs study, which found that 47% of U.S. job seekers had applied to a role they later learned never existed.Job Search joins Enhancv's Job Application Tracker and AI Interview Help. It checks 7.5 million postings every hour, runs 25 checks on each, and labels every job Low, Moderate, or High ghost risk.Ghost jobs are postings for roles a company isn't actively hiring for. Some stay online after the role is filled, and others collect resumes for openings that may never come.In March 2026, Enhancv surveyed 1,000 U.S. professionals and compared the answers with Bureau of Labor Statistics hiring data. Ghost jobs hit some groups harder than others:- 51% of professionals with eight or more years of experience had run into ghost jobs, the highest rate of any experience level.- Marketing and advertising (87.5%) and telecommunications and tech (85.7%) had the highest share of workers reporting ghost listings.Among respondents who ran into a ghost job:- 25% reached a recruiter screen or an interview round before learning the role wasn't real, including 4.2% who made it to the final round.- 37% paid out of pocket while chasing roles that were never open, most often for travel, paid test assignments, and childcare or eldercare.- 24.2% have cut back on how many jobs they apply to, and 12.1% have stopped using major job boards altogether.The full study, The Phantom Market, and its anonymized open data are public.Several of Job Search's checks match the red flags job seekers named in the survey. The most common was a listing's age, cited by 27.2%, and Job Search shows how long every posting has been live. Another 14.2% flagged generic descriptions that don't spell out the day-to-day work, which Job Search checks for as well.The board also weighs salary, company reviews, and requirements. Flagged jobs stay in the results with the reasons listed, like no posted salary or talent-pool wording with no single opening. No check catches every case, so job seekers see the evidence and decide for themselves.Job seekers can also:- Save a search and get a morning email with new jobs that pass the check.- Turn on ghost job watch, which alerts them when a saved job goes stale.- Upload a resume to see a match score on every job, with roles ranked by fit and the gaps listed for each.Enhancv doesn't share resumes with employers or third parties, and it doesn't use them for AI model training. The apply button opens the employer's own application page."Nearly half the job seekers we surveyed had applied for a job that didn't exist, and one in four of them sat through a screen or an interview for one," said Volen Vulkov, Co-Founder of Enhancv. "The red flags they named, like postings that stay up for months and descriptions with no real duties, are things you can check. Job Search checks them on every listing and shows the reasons, so people spend their time on jobs that can actually hire them."Job Search is live at enhancv/jobs, with browse pages by role, location, skill, and experience level. Job seekers can search and set up alerts with a free Enhancv account.Job Search also works with the Enhancv Resume MCP. Job seekers can ask Claude, ChatGPT, or another assistant that supports remote MCP servers to find jobs that fit their resume. Searching through the connector works on the free plan, while saving jobs and tailoring a resume copy need Enhancv Pro.Once they find a real opening, Enhancv's AI resume builder tailors the resume to the posting, and the Job Application Tracker keeps every application in one view.About EnhancvEnhancv is a resume builder with career tools that take over once the resume is done: Job Search, a Job Application Tracker, and AI Interview Help. More than 7 million people have used Enhancv to create over 10 million resumes since 2016. Its resume tools include AI writing, a Resume Checker with ATS feedback, and one-click tailoring.

Monika Kalinova

Enhancv R&D

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Enhancv Launches Job Board That Flags Ghost Jobs Before Candidates Apply News Provided By Enhancv R&D November 24, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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