MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sanicki will lead the company's national sales organization, spearhead commercial strategy, and accelerate market adoption across Rohrer's expanding portfolio

- Mark Rohrer, CEOHOMEWOOD, AL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading manufacturer and distributor of aesthetic medical devices, today announced the appointment of Mark Sanicki as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Sanicki will lead the company's national sales organization, spearhead commercial strategy, and accelerate market adoption across Rohrer's expanding portfolio of energy-based aesthetic devices.Sanicki brings more than two decades of commercial leadership and sales management experience across the medical aesthetics, enterprise technology, and financial sectors. He spent more than 14 years at global medical device leader Lumenis, where he rose steadily through six successive sales leadership roles from Territory Manager and Regional Sales Manager to Director of Sales for the Eastern U.S. & Canada, and ultimately Vice President of Aesthetics for North America."Mark brings a wealth of experience to the Rohrer team," said Mark Rohrer, Founder and CEO of Rohrer Aesthetics. "With our recent new product offerings and even more innovation to come, Mark is the perfect leader to help usher in the next phase of Rohrer growth.""I am thrilled to join Rohrer Aesthetics at such a pivotal time in the company's trajectory," saidMark Sanicki." Rohrer has built an exceptional reputation for delivering reliable, high-ROI aesthetic technologies backed by unmatched customer support. I look forward to working alongside the talented commercial team to bring our newest innovations to physician practices and medical spas nationwide."Since its founding in 2014, Rohrer Aesthetics has focused on providing accessible, high-quality, and dependable aesthetic solutions that enable practitioners to expand their clinical capabilities and achieve strong patient outcomes.About Rohrer Aesthetics:Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic devices. Known for its“Gold Standard” technology, Rohrer Aesthetics provides a comprehensive line of lasers and radiofrequency devices designed to meet the diverse needs of aesthetic practices. By balancing technological excellence with unmatched affordability and dedicated customer support, Rohrer Aesthetics helps practices achieve superior clinical outcomes and exceptional returns on investment.For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at .

Gabrielle White

Rohrer Aesthetics

+1 219.775.6717

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Rohrer Aesthetics Appoints Industry Veteran Mark Sanicki as Vice President of Sales News Provided By Social Strategy1, Inc. November 24, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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