Pittsburgh-based advertising agency encourages community donations to benefit local children

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is a time for giving, and Beyond Spots & Dots is continuing a cherished tradition of spreading joy to children and families in need. The full-service marketing and advertising agency is once again participating in the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, serving as a community donation drop-off location to help make the holidays brighter for local children.For more than a decade, Beyond Spots & Dots has proudly supported Toys for Tots, bringing employees, clients, and community members together in the spirit of generosity. The agency is now accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at its Pittsburgh office, located at 1034 Fifth Avenue. Each donation, big or small, has the power to bring a smile to a child's face and create a special holiday memory.“The holidays are about more than gifts. They're about kindness, compassion, and showing others that they're cared for,” said Melanie Querry, Owner and Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots.“Being part of Toys for Tots year after year is something that means a great deal to our team. We're grateful for everyone who helps us continue this tradition and bring a little extra happiness to children in our community.”Since 1947, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program has worked to bring hope and happiness to children during the holiday season. In 2025 alone, the program distributed toys to nearly 11 million children nationwide. In the Greater Pittsburgh area, the campaign distributed 163,463 toys to 34,623 children, demonstrating the meaningful impact of community generosity.Beyond Spots & Dots remains committed to supporting the communities it serves through Toys for Tots and other charitable initiatives. To learn more about the Toys for Tots Program, visit toysfortots.About Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating, and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding, and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development, and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development, and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Visit beyondspotsanddots to learn how to increase your company's share of voice.

Lauren Fritz

Beyond Spots & Dots

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Beyond Spots & Dots Continues Holiday Tradition with Toys for Tots Drive News Provided By Beyond Spots & Dots November 24, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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