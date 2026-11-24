Shawna Morales, a top real estate agent in Billings, MT, releases a 12-month analysis of Billings real estate.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Billings, MT median home price of $384,000 was 25% lower than the Montana statewide median of $511,000. That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Shawna Morales, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Billings, MT.The Billings median price rose 1.2% over the past 12 months. This local price growth was in line with Montana statewide, where the median price rose 1.3%. Buyers in the city paid a median $186 per square foot during the year. That figure is 34% less than the statewide median of $281 per square foot."Billings offers a clear advantage for buyers looking to maximize purchasing power," said Morales. "The lower price point compared to the rest of the state makes this an attractive market."Single-Family Homes Dominate the Billings MarketSingle-family homes accounted for 78% of local sales over the year. These properties sold for a median $397,000. Townhouses and rowhouses made up 16% of the market during the same period, closing at a median $355,000.Market Pace and Pricing TrendsBillings, MT home sales fell 2.8% to 1,656 homes over the past 12 months. Over the same period, Montana sales rose 6.5% statewide. Homes in the city sold in a median 74 days, which was faster than Montana's statewide median of 83 days on the market. Sellers in the city received 86.5% of list price on average."Proper pricing is critical now," said Morales, who is ranked #2 in Billings, MT, in the 2026 RealTrends rankings. "Sellers looking for the best real estate agent in Billings should demand exact market positioning."Condos Present a Buying OpportunityWhile the citywide median rose, prices for condos and co-ops fell 5.3% over the year. These properties closed at a median $243,000."Condos offer a rare opening right now," said Morales. "With prices dropping in this segment, it is a great time for buyers to enter the market or downsize into a more manageable space."Buying or selling in Billings, MT? Reach Shawna Morales at Engel & Völkers Billings at (406) 850-3065.About Shawna MoralesShawna Morales is the Broker, License Partner, and Private Office Advisor at Engel & Völkers Billings. Morales brings 20 years of real estate experience to the local market.The broker has closed over 350 career transactions with a total sales volume exceeding $100 million. Morales is ranked #2 in Billings, MT in the 2026 RealTrends rankings.Methodology: Redfin market data for Billings, MT and Montana. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Billings, MT and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Montana (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Shawna Morales

Shawna Morales

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New November 2026 Data: Billings Median Home Price of $384,000 Sits 25% Below the Montana Statewide Median News Provided By Shawna Morales November 24, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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