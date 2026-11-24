Zac Nelson, a top real estate agent in Denver, CO, reports that homes sold in a median of 31 days, compared with 48 days statewide.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Denver, CO median home price rose 1.6%, while prices fell statewide in Colorado. That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Zac Nelson, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Denver, CO.The Denver, CO median was $606,000 for the year. By comparison, Colorado's median was $549,000. Buyers paid a median $357 per square foot citywide, which is 37% more than Colorado's $260."Historic neighborhoods like Washington Park and Cheesman Park hold their appeal even when broader markets cool," said Nelson. "Buyers prioritize established architecture and central locations, keeping local values resilient across the area."Single-Family Homes Drive the Denver MarketSingle-family homes drove the bulk of market activity, accounting for 61% of sales across the city. Buyers purchased 5,393 single-family homes in the past 12 months. The median price for these properties reached $700,000.A Fast-Moving Market Despite Fewer SalesTotal sales in Denver, CO fell 6.2% citywide over the past 12 months. Despite the drop in volume, homes sold in a median 31 days, faster than Colorado's 48 days. Sellers received 98.4% of list price on average, and 15.8% of homes sold above list."Proper pricing is essential to moving properties quickly in this environment," said Nelson. "When interviewing the best real estate agent in Denver, always ask how they plan to position the property to attract immediate offers."Condos Open the Door for BuyersCondos and co-ops offered a different trajectory over the past year. The median price for a condo fell 4.7% to $316,000, presenting a distinct contrast to the broader market."This dip in condo values creates an excellent entry point," said Nelson. "Investors and buyers looking to enter the market can secure properties in established buildings without facing the intense bidding wars seen elsewhere."Buying or selling in Denver, CO? Reach Zac Nelson at The Nelson Team at 720-933-8232.About Zac NelsonZac Nelson is a Senior Broker Associate and Team Lead with The Nelson Team. Nelson brings 22 years of experience to the Denver market, with 1,015 career transactions and over $450 million in lifetime sales volume. Nelson is a 5280 Magazine Five Star Real Estate Agent and is Real Trends Verified.Methodology: Redfin market data for Denver, CO and Colorado. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Denver, CO and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Colorado (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Zac Nelson

The Nelson Team

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New November 2026 Data: Denver Home Prices Rise 1.6% Over the Past Year, While Colorado Prices Fall News Provided By The Nelson Team November 24, 2026, 16:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.