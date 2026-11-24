Ottonomy's Ottobot in a healthcare setting, featuring nine individual delivery compartments and a front-facing digital display.

Representatives gather beside an Ottobot and an Austonomy autonomous delivery display during the Australasian Transport Research Forum at the University of Technology Sydney.

Ottonomy's Engineers conducting sessions at Australis Engineering, illustrating its application across industrial environments.

Ottonomy's multi-compartment Ottobot in a healthcare facility corridor, showcasing its compact design for indoor delivery applications.

An Ottonomy Ottobot on display alongside the team at the Australasian Transport Research Forum at the University of Technology Sydney.

Ottonomy highlights collaboration with Austonomy and Australis Engineering and opportunities in healthcare, robot vending, data centres and industrial campuses

- Ritukar Vijay SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ottonomy Inc., a developer of autonomous delivery robots, is showcasing its Ottobot platform alongside Australian partner Austonomy at the 47th Australasian Transport Research Forum (ATRF 2026 ), taking place from 24–26 November at the University of Technology Sydney. The participation highlights Ottonomy's growing Australian presence and its collaboration with Austonomy and Australis Engineering to advance practical applications of autonomous robotics.The showcase connects Australian deployment experience with opportunities across healthcare logistics, robot vending, data centres and industrial campuses. It also brings autonomous delivery into discussions about how goods move through buildings, workplaces and larger precincts.The organisers accepted the Ottobot submission and proposed positioning the demonstration in the exhibition area, enabling delegates across the conference to engage with the technology. Ritukar Vijay, Co-Founder and CEO of Ottonomy, was also invited to contribute to the special-interest session“From Footpath to Freeway: Autonomous Vehicles in Real-World Service.”Building on Australian Deployment ExperienceOttonomy's participation builds on its work with Sodexo Australia at Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mining village in Western Australia, where Ottobot has been trialled to deliver food, beverages and everyday essentials to residents.The project provides a practical foundation for exploring how autonomous delivery can fit into existing services, navigate shared environments and support the movement of goods across Australian facilities.“Autonomous delivery becomes meaningful when it solves a real operational problem,” said Ritukar Vijay, Co-Founder and CEO of Ottonomy.“Our work with Sodexo in Western Australia provides a valuable foundation. Beyond last-mile delivery, we see opportunities to support healthcare teams, move essential supplies through data centres and industrial campuses, and explore new service models such as robot vending. The starting point is always the same: understand the workflow and build a solution around it.”Exploring Healthcare, Robot Vending and Enterprise LogisticsOttonomy is broadening the conversation from individual deliveries to the movement of goods within and between facilities. Its Australian discussions centre on four application areas:Healthcare logistics: Assessing autonomous transport of medicines, laboratory samples, meals and operational supplies across hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and care facilities. Each application requires consideration of secure handling, clinical workflows, building access, and patient and staff safety.Robot vending: Exploring mobile-retail concepts that bring food, beverages and convenience items closer to customers across workplaces, venues and campuses. These discussions distinguish future vending functionality from Ottobot's current order-based delivery capabilities.Data centres: Evaluating the movement of tools, spare parts and operational supplies between storage locations and service areas, with attention to restricted access, security requirements and technician workflows.Industrial campuses: Exploring repetitive transport of parts, tools, parcels and supplies between warehouses, production areas, offices and service points, including routes connecting indoor and outdoor environments.These areas represent opportunities for site-specific assessment, rather than announcements of new Australian deployments in each sector. Ottonomy evaluates the operating environment, integration requirements and business case before defining a deployment.Connecting Global Robotics Technology with Australian PartnersOttonomy's Australian approach brings together its autonomous delivery technology with local relationships and capabilities through Austonomy and Australis Engineering. Austonomy represents Ottobot in Australia and New Zealand, with Australis Engineering forming part of its Australian partner network.The collaboration focuses on helping organisations identify suitable applications, understand site requirements and assess how autonomous robots could fit into existing facilities and workflows.“Australian organisations want to see how autonomous delivery will work in their own environment-not just what a robot can do in a demonstration,” said Sandra Stowe, Director of Austonomy.“Our partnership with Ottonomy is about connecting the technology with local operational needs. From healthcare and industrial logistics to data centres and emerging robot-vending concepts, we want to help organisations identify where the technology can deliver practical value. ATRF gives researchers, transport planners and industry an opportunity to see Ottobot up close and have those conversations.”“Bringing robotics into a market takes more than delivering the hardware,” Vijay added.“It requires people who understand the customer, the operating environment and the practical steps involved in implementation. Our collaboration with Austonomy and Australis Engineering is an important part of building that local foundation.”Connecting Autonomous Delivery with Future InfrastructureThe exhibition-area showcase gives ATRF delegates an opportunity to see Ottobot up close, engage with the team and discuss the implications of autonomous delivery for buildings, precincts and transport networks.The discussion extends beyond robot navigation to how autonomous systems can fit into existing operations-from building access and delivery handovers to shared-space movement and coordination with staff.“Transport innovation also includes the short, repetitive journeys that keep facilities running,” Vijay said.“Whether it is a hospital, a data centre or an industrial campus, our goal is to make autonomous delivery a useful part of everyday infrastructure, supported by technology and local partnerships that respond to real operational needs.”ATRF delegates can connect with Ottonomy and Austonomy at the Ottobot exhibition showcase at the University of Technology Sydney during the conference, 24–26 November 2026.

Akshita Bhati

Ottonomy Inc

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Ottonomy Showcases Ottobot at ATRF 2026, Highlights Australian Partnerships News Provided By Ottonomy Inc November 24, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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