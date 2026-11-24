Family-Owned Funeral Home Continues to Grow Its Reputation for Inclusive, Accessible, and Affordable Funeral Care

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lori's Funeral Home & Cremation Services continues to serve families across Wake and Johnston Counties from its two locations in Raleigh and Smithfield-Selma, marking more than 18 years since Rev. Dr. Lori M. Chappell-Green Washington founded the firm in May 2008. The family-owned, Black-owned funeral home built its reputation on a simple belief: cost should never stand between a grieving family and a service that honors their loved one with dignity. Families can visit Lori's Funeral Home to learn more about the firm's history and the team that carries that mission forward today.At both locations, the firm's licensed funeral director and support staff walk families through every option available to them, from traditional, full-service funerals to cremation services in Raleigh and Smithfield-Selma, including direct cremation and cremation with a memorial service. Families are never rushed through a decision. Whether a family chooses a full traditional service, a graveside committal, or a simple direct cremation, the firm's approach remains the same: clear information, transparent options, and a team that treats every family like their own.Wake and Johnston Counties are home to a wide range of faiths and cultural traditions, and Lori's Funeral Home has built its service around that reality. The firm arranges interfaith and multicultural services for Christian, Jehovah's Witness, Hindu, African, and Hispanic families, alongside civil and life-celebrant ceremonies for families who prefer a non-religious tribute. Its staff includes ASL-proficient team members, reflecting an ongoing commitment to accessible, personal care for every family that walks through its doors, regardless of background or belief.The firm also stands ready to assist veteran families with military funeral honors and benefits guidance, and it works with families well before a loss occurs through its pre-planning and pre-need program, helping loved ones make their wishes known in advance. Lori's Funeral Home remains available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for families facing an immediate need, and can be reached at (919) 832-0636 in Raleigh or (919) 980-1764 in Smithfield-Selma.About Lori's Funeral Home & Cremation Services:Founded in May 2008 by Rev. Dr. Lori M. Chappell-Green Washington, Lori's Funeral Home & Cremation Services is a family-owned, Black-owned funeral home serving Wake and Johnston Counties from locations in Raleigh and Smithfield-Selma. The firm offers traditional funeral and cremation services, veterans honors, pre-planning, and interfaith and multicultural care, and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Lori Washington

Lori's Funeral Home & Cremation Service

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Lori's Funeral Home Marks More Than 18 Years Serving Raleigh and Johnston County Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 24, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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