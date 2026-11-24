Echoes of Stardust: Upon This My Heart by licensed architect Steven McCaffrey Lloyd reveals the Great Sphinx as Shu and Tefnut, the primordial Double Lion, through ancient Egyptian funerary texts and architectural investigation.

With the ancient words and wisdom of the Egyptians, licensed architect Steven McCaffrey Lloyd reveals the Great Sphinx's original identity and religious purpose

- Steven McCaffrey Lloyd, ArchitectWINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Great Sphinx of Giza is not a portrait of Pharaoh Khafre. It is the monumental expression of Shu and Tefnut, the primordial Egyptian gods of air and atmospheric moisture. This identification comes from licensed architect Steven McCaffrey Lloyd's Echoes of Stardust: Upon This My Heart (S2L Studio, PA ), which applies professional architectural methodology to recover the monument's original design intent.Drawing upon more than two decades of professional architectural practice, Lloyd examines the monuments of ancient Egypt through retrospective architectural programming-a professional methodology for recovering original design intent through the beliefs, activities, and functional requirements that generated the architecture.The identification of Shu and Tefnut as Ruty, the Double Lion, challenges both the conventional association of the Great Sphinx with Pharaoh Khafre and alternative history claims that attribute the monument to lost civilizations or vastly earlier dates.The research identifies Shu and Tefnut as the primordial Two Truths, personifying the atmosphere that sustains earthly life and forms the spatial threshold through which the deceased ascends toward heaven. Through an extensive examination of the Pyramid Texts, Coffin Texts, and Book of the Dead, Lloyd reconstructs the religious program of the Giza funerary complex as a coordinated sequence of divine judgment, justification, investiture, resurrection, and celestial ascension.Lloyd's research brings a complementary professional discipline to questions traditionally investigated through archaeology and Egyptology. His approach examines religion as the generator of ritual requirements, spatial organization, and architectural design.“For over a century, the Sphinx has been misidentified as a royal portrait. When I examined it as architecture-asking what it was built to do, then reading the Pyramid Texts against the Giza plateau-its purpose became undeniable. This is not Khafre. This is Shu and Tefnut, the atmosphere through which the dead ascend to eternity.”- Steven McCaffrey Lloyd, ArchitectThe architectural investigation also explores how the ancient Egyptians expressed their understanding of the physical environment through religion and monumental construction, including the relationship between atmospheric phenomena and celestial resurrection.Lloyd detailed these findings on Earth Ancients with host Cliff Dunning (episode:“The Sphinx & Ancient Egypt's Cosmic Mysteries,” November 14, 2026). The podcast distributes internationally across major platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Podimo.Echoes of Stardust: Upon This My Heart is available through major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and ThriftBooks. The paperback edition is distributed internationally through IngramSpark. ISBN: 979-8-9822343-0-8

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The Sphinx Is Hiding Something | Steven McCaffrey Lloyd on the Lost Religion Beneath Giza

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Riddle of the Great Sphinx Solved: Licensed Architect Reveals Monument as Primordial Double Lion, Not Pharaonic Portrait News Provided By Steven M. Lloyd, Architect November 24, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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