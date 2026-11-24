MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) A youth has been arrested on charges of allegedly raping his step-daughter in Swarupnagar of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the police said on Tuesday.

The minor girl is the first-born child of the accused's wife.

There was a stir in the area on Tuesday following the youth's arrest.

According to the police, the name of the arrested person is Sujit Majumdar.

A case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on Tuesday.

Sujit was produced before the Basirhat Sub-district Court which sent him to police custody.

It was learnt that Sujit's wife lived in his house with her first-born daughter.

The woman alleged that everything was fine for a few days after the marriage. However after that, trouble started in the household. Her husband used to physically abuse her minor child.

He also allegedly raped the minor daughter.

It is alleged that after the mother came to know about it, the husband threatened to kill her.

The woman said that she came to know about the whole incident when her daughter fell ill.

On the other hand, the minor girl appeared in person at the Swarupnagar police station and lodged a complaint against her stepfather.

Based on that, the police arrested the accused.

On Tuesday, the court ordered three days of police custody for the arrested person.

On Monday, a man was arrested for sexually assaulting his minor daughter for past one year.

The incident took place in Habra police station area of ​​North 24 Parganas district.

The matter came to light after elder daughter of man noticed a change in her little sister's behaviour after she fell sick.

The elder daughter told her maternal aunt and grandmother about the entire matter, who later lodged a complaint with the police against the man.

Based on that complaint, the police arrested a youth named Dipan Halder on Monday.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act, 2012, against the accused.