Ranking highlights the growing role of corporates in strengthening the UAE's startup ecosystem. UAE ranks 1st in the Middle East and 2nd globally for Startup Community Activity.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has been ranked #1 in the UAE for corporate support of startups by StartupBlink, a global startup ecosystem research platform, recognising the company's long-standing role in investing in and supporting entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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StartupBlink's Corporate Startup Activity Index benchmarks corporate engagement with startups across more than 1,100 companies in over 70 countries and 280 cities.

Across venture investment, business creation and founder support, Crescent Enterprises has worked with 24 startups through programmes and investments, while associated companies have raised a combined US$2.3 billion over the past decade. More than US$213 million has also been deployed in startup investments through CE-Ventures and partnership programmes.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said:“For us, supporting startups has always been grounded in the same investment discipline we bring to every business: backing strong founders addressing meaningful opportunities and then working closely with them as they scale. Capital is important, but founders also need access to markets, networks, operating expertise and partners who understand the challenges of building a business over the long term.

“Being ranked first in the UAE is particularly meaningful because of the quality and ambition of the entrepreneurial ecosystem around us. It reinforces our commitment to continue identifying promising businesses, supporting founders through different stages of growth and connecting them to opportunities from the UAE into regional and global markets.”

The recognition comes as corporate participation in startup ecosystems is being measured at significantly greater scale.

The UAE continues to develop as an important centre for entrepreneurship and innovation, supported by its international connectivity and business environment. StartupBlink's current ecosystem data identifies five UAE cities among its global top 1,000 and estimates the combined value of the country's startup ecosystem at US$79.2 billion.

StartupBlink's Corporate Startup Activity Index evaluates corporate startup activity globally, including corporate investment, startup programmes and other forms of engagement between established companies and entrepreneurial businesses. The 2026 edition represents a significant expansion of the index, allowing corporate activity to be compared across companies, industries, countries and cities.

About Crescent Enterprises:

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 69 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 24 countries, and employs more than 1,500 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‐Operates, CE‐Invests, CE‐Ventures, and CE‐Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region's economy for over 50 years.

About StartupBlink:

StartupBlink is a global startup ecosystem research platform providing innovation economy insights and strategic advisory, supporting public and private sector ecosystem builders in strengthening their ecosystems and achieving their innovation objectives

StartupBlink's rankings and reports are read by over 1M+ decision-makers worldwide and are supported by data contributions and collaboration from more than 150 public and private sector ecosystem development organizations and corporations. The research helps governments, economic development organizations, investors, corporations, founders, and other ecosystem stakeholders benchmark locations, identify emerging opportunities, and make informed decisions on ecosystem strategy, investment, expansion, and relocation.