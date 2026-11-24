Qatar Tourism has announced the winners of the fourth edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards, developed in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), during a celebratory ceremony held at Katara Hall – Raffles Doha on 23 November. The event honoured the organisations and individuals who continue to elevate Qatar's position as a leading global destination. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This year's winners were recognised in the presence of H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality; H.E. Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) and Secretary General of the National Planning Council; H.E. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism; Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar; Mr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism; and Mr. Samer Alkharashi, Director of the UN Tourism Regional Office for the Middle East.

Launched in 2023, the Qatar Tourism Awards celebrate and recognise the exceptional contributions of businesses and individuals who set the highest standards of service excellence. The programme honours those whose achievements enhance the visitor experience and reinforce Qatar's reputation as a leading global destination.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said:“Today, we gather to celebrate a distinguished group of organisations and talent who have made excellence their approach, and innovation and raising the quality of tourism services and experiences an ongoing commitment, helping to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading global tourism destination. The Qatar Tourism Awards have become a platform for embedding a culture of excellence and encouraging competitiveness, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and built on collaboration between the public and private sectors and our strategic partnership with UN Tourism. To every winner and nominee, thank you for raising the standard of the experience that every visitor enjoys in Qatar.”

Mr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism, said:“The Qatar Tourism Awards continue to play their part in embedding a culture of quality and innovation. This year's edition saw significant progress and strong engagement, with more than 1,623 submissions received across seven main categories, alongside the launch of an upgraded online portal, educational workshops to support nominees, and the introduction of the Outstanding Qatar Travel Vlog of the Year award within the Digital Footprint category. We thank our partners at UN Tourism, the members of the judging panel and all nominees for their valuable efforts and contributions, which help reinforce Qatar's position as a leading global tourism destination.”

The Qatar Tourism Awards 2026 featured seven categories, ensuring a holistic representation of the visitor experience. The categories included: Service ExcellenceGastronomic ExperiencesIconic Attractions and ActivitiesWorld-Class EventsDigital FootprintSmart and Sustainable Tourismand Community Leadership

A distinguished group of ten national and international industry experts, including three senior representatives from UN Tourism formed the Qatar Tourism Awards panel of judges. Shortlisting, led independently by UN Tourism, narrowed the field to 276 nominees, with public voting held from 5 to 12 October for two Digital Footprint subcategories. The panel evaluated all submissions with the highest levels of transparency, objectivity and professionalism, following clear criteria set by a specialised team from UN Tourism. Each category was assigned to two judges, who assessed submissions independently without access to each other's score.

Winners of the 2026 Qatar Tourism Awards

Hotelier of the Year: Esra Parin – Park Hyatt Doha Thomas Kinsperger – Mandarin Oriental Doha Emerging Leader in Tourism: Maha Al Kuwari Tourism Personality of the Year: Fatma Alremaihi Lifetime Achievement in Tourism: Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani

Category One – Community Leadership

Outstanding Fine Dining Experience: IDAM Restaurant ALBA Restaurant Exceptional Casual Dining Experience: Chabrat Al Mina Premier Quick Service Restaurant: Junior's Noteworthy Café Experience: HALO Outstanding Authentic Qatari Dining Experience: Athr Cafe Outstanding New Restaurant Experience: Burgreen

Category Two – Gastronomic Experiences

Outstanding Cultural Tourism Experience: Embrace Doha Unforgettable Adventure Tourism Award: Skymasters Sports Club Leading Local Retail Brand: Qatar Creates Market Premier Shopping Mall Experience: Doha Festival City Premier Theme Park Experience: Doha Quest Iconic Local Attraction: National Museum of Qatar

Category Three – Iconic Attractions and Activities

Top MICE Event of the Year: Doha Forum Qatar Boat Show 2025 Leading Event Celebrating Local Cultural Event: Doha Film Institute Premier Sport Event of the Year: FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Outstanding Multi-Purpose Venue: Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

Category Four – World-Class Events

Outstanding Destination Campaign: Msheireb My Vibe Tourism Content Creator of the Year: New In Doha – Fatimah Dhai Outstanding Qatar Travel Vlog of the Year: Alp Galip

Category Five – Digital Footprint

Tourism Innovation Award: Snoonu City Accessibility Initiative of the Year: North Sedra Farm Leading Sustainable Tourism Facility: Heenat Salma Farm Leading Eco-Friendly Accommodation: Mandarin Oriental, Doha

Category Six – Smart and Sustainable Tourism

Outstanding 3-Star Hotel: Hampton by Hilton Doha Old Town Outstanding 4-Star Hotel: Marriott Executive Apartments – City Center Outstanding 5-Star Hotel: Mandarin Oriental, Doha Exceptional Spa Experience: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som Exceptional Resort Experience: The Ritz-Carlton Doha Exceptional Holiday Home Experience: Pearl of the marina Outstanding New Tourism Accommodation Experience: Andaz Doha, by Hyatt “Heart of Hospitality” Award: Hajar Berrada – Raffles Doha Leading Chief Concierge: Eduardo Rodriguez – JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Tour Guide of the Year: Fatma Al-Sulaiti – Qatar Youth Hostels Leading Destination Management Company: Discover Qatar

Category Seven – Service Excellence

Qatar Tourism congratulates all the winners and looks forward to welcoming the sector to the fifth edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards next year.