Qatar Tourism Awards 2026 Winners Revealed
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn This year's winners were recognised in the presence of H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality; H.E. Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) and Secretary General of the National Planning Council; H.E. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism; Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar; Mr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism; and Mr. Samer Alkharashi, Director of the UN Tourism Regional Office for the Middle East. Launched in 2023, the Qatar Tourism Awards celebrate and recognise the exceptional contributions of businesses and individuals who set the highest standards of service excellence. The programme honours those whose achievements enhance the visitor experience and reinforce Qatar's reputation as a leading global destination. In his opening remarks, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said:“Today, we gather to celebrate a distinguished group of organisations and talent who have made excellence their approach, and innovation and raising the quality of tourism services and experiences an ongoing commitment, helping to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading global tourism destination. The Qatar Tourism Awards have become a platform for embedding a culture of excellence and encouraging competitiveness, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and built on collaboration between the public and private sectors and our strategic partnership with UN Tourism. To every winner and nominee, thank you for raising the standard of the experience that every visitor enjoys in Qatar.” Mr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chief of Operations Affairs at Qatar Tourism, said:“The Qatar Tourism Awards continue to play their part in embedding a culture of quality and innovation. This year's edition saw significant progress and strong engagement, with more than 1,623 submissions received across seven main categories, alongside the launch of an upgraded online portal, educational workshops to support nominees, and the introduction of the Outstanding Qatar Travel Vlog of the Year award within the Digital Footprint category. We thank our partners at UN Tourism, the members of the judging panel and all nominees for their valuable efforts and contributions, which help reinforce Qatar's position as a leading global tourism destination.” The Qatar Tourism Awards 2026 featured seven categories, ensuring a holistic representation of the visitor experience. The categories included: Service Excellence , Gastronomic Experiences , Iconic Attractions and Activities , World-Class Events , Digital Footprint , Smart and Sustainable Tourism , and Community Leadership . A distinguished group of ten national and international industry experts, including three senior representatives from UN Tourism formed the Qatar Tourism Awards panel of judges. Shortlisting, led independently by UN Tourism, narrowed the field to 276 nominees, with public voting held from 5 to 12 October for two Digital Footprint subcategories. The panel evaluated all submissions with the highest levels of transparency, objectivity and professionalism, following clear criteria set by a specialised team from UN Tourism. Each category was assigned to two judges, who assessed submissions independently without access to each other's score. Winners of the 2026 Qatar Tourism Awards Category One – Community Leadership
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Hotelier of the Year:
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Esra Parin – Park Hyatt Doha
Thomas Kinsperger – Mandarin Oriental Doha
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Maha Al Kuwari
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Fatma Alremaihi
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Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani
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Outstanding Fine Dining Experience:
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IDAM Restaurant
ALBA Restaurant
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Chabrat Al Mina
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Junior's
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HALO
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Athr Cafe
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Burgreen
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Outstanding Cultural Tourism Experience:
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Embrace Doha
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Skymasters Sports Club
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Qatar Creates Market
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Doha Festival City
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Doha Quest
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National Museum of Qatar
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Top MICE Event of the Year:
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Doha Forum
Qatar Boat Show 2025
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Doha Film Institute
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FIFA Arab Cup 2025
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Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel
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Outstanding Destination Campaign:
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Msheireb My Vibe
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New In Doha – Fatimah Dhai
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Alp Galip
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Tourism Innovation Award:
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Snoonu City
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North Sedra Farm
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Heenat Salma Farm
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Mandarin Oriental, Doha
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Outstanding 3-Star Hotel:
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Hampton by Hilton Doha Old Town
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Marriott Executive Apartments – City Center
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Mandarin Oriental, Doha
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Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som
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The Ritz-Carlton Doha
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Pearl of the marina
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Andaz Doha, by Hyatt
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Hajar Berrada – Raffles Doha
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Eduardo Rodriguez – JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha
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Fatma Al-Sulaiti – Qatar Youth Hostels
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Discover Qatar
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