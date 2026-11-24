Top rating despite stricter test criteria Driver assistance systems promote safe driving Reliable accident avoidance in urban traffic Excellent occupant protection in collisions Safety features make rescue easier

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)November, 2026 – The new BMW X5 has achieved the maximum five star rating in the Euro NCAP safety test. An important basis for the maximum score of five stars is the perfect combination of outstanding passenger protection, high-performance assistance systems, and extensive post-crash safety functions. The BMW X5 impressed in all four categories:“Safe Driving”,“Crash Avoidance”,“Crash Protection” and“Post Crash Safety”. Independent assessment organisation Euro NCAP evaluated the vehicle in accordance with the latest test criteria, which were fundamentally revised in 2026. The BMW X5 underlined its outstanding, comprehensive safety standards and, at times, significantly exceeded the scores required for a five star rating.

The more stringent Euro NCAP rating system covers the entire chain of events – from safe driving to recovery after a crash. It focuses more strongly on everyday traffic situations, and places greater demands on vehicle safety. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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SAFE DRIVING: BMW X5 SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEEDS THE THRESHOLD FOR A FIVE STAR RATING.

The BMW X5 posted a score of 71 percent in the category of“Safe Driving”. The result is eleven percent above the figure required to score five stars in this area. Euro NCAP was particularly positive in its assessment of the standard driver assistance systems and intelligent safety functions. They help drivers stay alert to the traffic around them. The Speed Limit Info display showed the correct speed on 97 percent of a cross-border test route covering around 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) through Italy and France. The adaptive speed control reacted reliably to other vehicles and particularly vulnerable road users. The BMW X5 scored maximum points for the operation of the primary driving functions.

CRASH AVOIDANCE: BMW X5 RELIABLY PREVENTS ACCIDENTS.

The BMW X5 scored 85 percent in the“Crash Avoidance” category. The lane departure warning system achieved 95 percent. Euro NCAP highlighted the fact that the system adapts its sensitivity to the driver's state of alertness. When it comes to avoiding collisions with crossing pedestrians and cyclists in an urban environment, the BMW X5 achieved full marks. The function to avoid so-called dooring accidents also scored maximum points. Accidents of this type occur when a vehicle door is opened in the way of a moving cyclist. If the BMW X5 identifies a cyclist approaching from the rear, the system prevents the vehicle door from being opened. This way, the function also supports the safety of other road users when the vehicle is not moving.

CRASH PROTECTION: BMW X5 PROVIDES EXEMPLARY PROTECTION FOR ITS OCCUPANTS.

The BMW X5 scored 87 percent in the“Crash Protection” category. The vehicle achieved the maximum 100 percent in side impact tests against a barrier, and in the case of lateral pole impacts. The protection of passengers in the front of the vehicle, with the use of the centre airbag, also scored top points. The centre airbag significantly reduces the risk of injury in the case of a side impact. Additional test data and validated simulation models also confirmed a high level of protection overall for occupants with different body sizes in the various impact tests.

POST CRASH SAFETY: BMW X5 ENABLES EASIER RESCUE FOLLOWING AN ACCIDENT.

In the“Post Crash Safety” category, the BMW X5 posted an impressive 92 percent. This is the highest percentage within the four primary Euro NCAP rating criteria. The category assesses features that increase safety for occupants after a crash and help them to be extricated from the vehicle. These include emergency call systems and access to the vehicle for first responders. Euro NCAP was particularly positive in its assessment of the precautions for a rapid and safe extraction from the vehicle. The BMW X5 also scored maximum points when it came to rescue information and extraction guides. In the case of a crash, the enhanced eCall system provides detailed information on the vehicle occupants and the type of collision. The automatic unlocking of the doors and other safety functions make it easier to access the vehicle and recover the occupants. The new door handles, designed as BMW Winglets – for which BMW has filed several patent applications relating to the technology – are also automatically unlocked in the case of a crash.

THE 2026 EURO NCAP: FOUR AREAS MAP THE ENTIRE SAFETY CHAIN.

The test criteria for the 2026 Euro NCAP are the most comprehensive reworking of the procedure since the introduction of the overall assessment in 2009. As well as classic crash tests, the assessment also takes driver assistance systems, realistic traffic scenarios, and post-crash safety into greater consideration. The goal is to map the performance of modern safety technologies more comprehensively, and to assess their effectiveness in real traffic. Euro NCAP stands for European New Car Assessment Programme. The independent consortium is made up of European transport ministries, automobile associations, insurance associations and research institutes. Euro NCAP has been assessing new vehicle models using standardised testing procedures since 1997.

BMW X5: OTHER EURO NCAP TEST RESULTS AT A GLANCE.

Safe Driving:Operation of primary driving functions: 100 percentSpeed control function: 100 percentAdaptive speed control, reaction to vulnerable road users: 100 percent

Crash Avoidance:Avoidance of collision with intersecting vehicle traffic: 100 percentAvoidance of collision with crossing pedestrians and cyclists: 100 percentProtection against dooring accidents: 100 percent

Crash Protection:Side impact, overall assessment: 100 percentStatic assessment of headrests, front seats and rear seats: 100 percentProtection against collisions between occupants: 100 percent

Post Crash Safety:Rescue information: 100 percentRescue guide: 100 percentEnergy management, vehicle extrication: 100 percent