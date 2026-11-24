MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Ski Dubai Sponsored Team: 37 athletes representing 14 nationalities, including 15 Emiratis, have been selected Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

UAE National Team: 25 Emirati skiers and snowboarders will represent the UAE internationally

Year-round training, professional coaching and international competition opportunities support athletes from junior development to national representation

14 international-level snow sports events hosted by Ski Dubai in partnership with FIS and UAE sport authorities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Ski Dubai has announced its 2026/2027 Sponsored Team, comprising 37 promising skiers and snowboarders representing 14 nationalities, including 15 Emiratis. Alongside the programme, 25 Emirati athletes have been selected to be part of the UAE National Team and compete in international snow sports events during the coming season.

The announcement reflects the continued development of the UAE's winter sports talent pathway, providing athletes with access to year-round training, professional coaching, specialised equipment and recognised competition experience. It follows an expanded programme of international-level events at Ski Dubai, delivered in collaboration with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), the UAE Winter Sports Federation, Dubai Sports Council and other sporting partners.

Nurturing the next generation of snow sports talent:

Established in 2017, the Ski Dubai Sponsored Team (formerly known as the Sponsored Athletes) supports promising young skiers and snowboarders as they develop their technical skills and prepare for higher levels of competition. For the 2026/2027 winter season, 37 male and female athletes aged 7-18, representing 14 nationalities including 15 Emiratis, have been selected for the programme.

Alongside the Sponsored Team, 25 Emirati skiers and snowboarders have been selected to represent the UAE National Team in snow sports competitions around the world during the 2026/2027 winter season. Together, the teams represent five snow sports across 10 disciplines, including the Ski Dubai Freeski Sponsored Team, Ski Dubai Snowboard Sponsored Team, Ski Dubai Alpine Ski Sponsored Team, UAE National Alpine Ski Team, UAE National Snowboard Team, UAE National Freeski Team, UAE National Para Alpine Ski Team, and UAE National Para Snowboard Team, with each discipline comprising Main and Junior Development Teams.

Sponsored athletes will receive unlimited slope access, more than 90 hours of coaching from Ski Dubai's expert coaches, winter apparel from Spyder, Nitro and RAKU, and access to a wide selection of specialised equipment. Selection was based on technical performance, fitness levels and long-term potential. Together, this support is designed to give athletes the consistent training and resources required to progress their skills, prepare for competition and pursue their sporting ambitions.

Hamel Alqubaisi, Vice President, UAE Winter Sports Federation said:“Five years of consistent growth have laid a world-class foundation for UAE snow sports. Every camp and competition brings us closer to our ultimate roadmap: seeing more Emirati athletes qualify and excel at the 2028 Youth Winter Olympics, the 2029 Asian Winter Games, and the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in the French Alps.”

Creating opportunities to train and compete:

Over the past decade, Ski Dubai has helped build a winter sports culture across the MENA region, introducing more than 120,000 people to skiing and snow sports each year. The UAE's full FIS membership since 2022 has strengthened the pathway for Emirati athletes to compete internationally and enabled the country to host FIS-accredited competitions. In February 2026, Alpine skier Alex Astridge, a member of Ski Dubai's Sponsored Team, made history as the first male athlete to represent the United Arab Emirates at the Winter Olympics during the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

This season's calendar reflects that progress. The UAE FIS Park & Pipe events (12-16 October), organised with FIS, UAE Winter Sport Federation and Dubai Sports Council, brought together more than 60 athletes from the UAE, Kuwait and Poland for a development camp and six FIS-level freeski and snowboard competitions. The two FIS Para Alpine Ski Slalom and six FIS Entry League (ENL) Alpine Ski Slalom (1-6 November) welcomed over 40 athletes, representing 21 nations for a two-day training camp followed by four days of racing. The inaugural regional Zampa Cup International Kids Race (10-14 November), part of a European series that welcomes more than 1,500 young athletes each season, introduced young athletes to international youth racing through a three-day development camp and Giant Slalom race.

By combining year-round access, structured coaching and international competition, Ski Dubai is helping athletes progress from junior development to national and international representation, supporting the UAE's ambition to build a sustainable winter sports ecosystem.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region's most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 43,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim's assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the infamous Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE's fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.