England Level T20 Series Against Australia With Commanding Victory

Queensland [Australia], November 24 (ANI): A fine spell from Sam Curran and explosive fifties from Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt were the highlights as England beat Australia by eight wickets in the second T20I on Tuesday. With this win, England has levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Aussies won the toss and batted first. However, they were reduced to 84/5 in 11 overs, with Curran getting big-hitting Jake Fraser McGurk (27 in 13 balls, with a four and three sixes) before he could get anymore dangerous. Skipper Mitch Marsh (15 in 9 balls) and Tim David (6 in five balls) could not settle. A 49-run stand between the Melbourne T20I hero Nikhil Chaudhary (45 in 35 balls, with a four and a six) and Joel Davies (39 in 25 balls, with a four and six) took Aussies past the 100-run mark. Cameos from Jack Edwards (18 in eight balls, with two fours and a six) and Ben Dwarshius (18* in four balls, with three sixes) provided Aussies with a final push, taking them to 184/8 in 20 overs. Dwarshius ended Curran's 20th over with a hat-trick of sixes. Curran (2/29 in four overs) and Henry Crocombe (2/40) were the top bowlers for Aussies.

During the chase, the opening pair of Salt and Donald launched huge sixes in the Queensland skies in their 151-run stand for the first wicket in just 10.1 overs. In the fifth over, Donald took apart Nikhil for 26 runs, including three sixes and two fours to bring up an 18-ball fifty, England's third-fastest in T20Is. England reached the 100-run mark in just 7.2 overs, with Salt getting 30 runs off Davies' eighth over, including a four and four sixes to reach his fifty in 24 balls. Riley Meredith broke the stand, removing Donald for an outrageous 32-ball 85, with four fours and nine sixes) and Dwarshius got Salt soon for 30-ball 58, with five fours and four sixes. Skipper Harry Brook (10* in 9) and Tom Banton (26* in eight balls, with a four and three sixes) ended the chase in 13.1 overs. Donald won the 'Player of the Match' honours for his sensational knock. The third T20I will be played at Brisbane on Friday. (ANI)