Minister Predicts Congress Victory in 2028

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy claimed on Tuesday that Congress will retain power in the 2028 state Assembly elections and DK Shivakumar will become Chief Minister again. Speaking to reporters in Mandya, the Minister addressed a range of issues, including the Cauvery water dispute, the political tussle over the Chief Minister's post involving the Congress and JD(S), and allegations levelled by former MLA Suresh Gowda.

Praising Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's leadership, the Minister said, "DK Shivakumar is working effectively. There is a complete lack of leadership in the BJP, and the current condition of the JD(S) is well known to everyone. Under any circumstances, their alliance will not cross 80 seats. We have internal reports. They are merely manipulating narratives." "Our government will return to power in 2028, and DK Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister," he asserted.

Reacting sharply to JD(S) leader HD Revanna's prediction that HD Kumaraswamy would become the Chief Minister in 2028, Chaluvarayaswamy remarked, "If he keeps predicting the future like this, who will remain with him? Their narrative has always been that without them, no government can be formed, that they are inevitable even if they win only 10 or 20 seats. Only by claiming that Congress or BJP will not reach the 113-seat mark can they keep their remaining flock together."

Reflecting on his personal relationship with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "Kumaraswamy and I were close friends once; now we are not." Addressing the Cauvery water-sharing issue, he noted that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed the state to release water, adding, "We will place our arguments strongly before the CWRC and CWMA; there will be no problem."