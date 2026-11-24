SDPI Criticises Rahul Gandhi for Stance on Israel Amid Gaza Concerns

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Tuesday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Israel made at the University of Chicago, stating that his stance allegedly contradicts the views and thoughts of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who stood firmly with the anti-colonial and anti-apartheid struggles.

In a statement, the SDPI emphasised that Rahul Gandhi, by calling for the maintenance of strategic ties with Israel, had allegedly abandoned that legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru. The party asserted that no political or strategic convenience could justify supporting a regime whose alleged actions cause violations of human rights, describing Gandhi's position as morally indefensible and contrary to the principles of justice and equality.

"SDPI rejects Rahul Gandhi's pro-Israel position in the strongest terms. We believe that his stand blatantly contradicts the views and thoughts of Jawaharlal Nehru, who stood firmly with the anti-colonial and anti-apartheid struggles of his time. By endorsing Israel, Rahul Gandhi has not only abandoned that legacy but has also exposed a disturbing political opportunism," the statement read.

"SDPI firmly holds that supporting Israel--a state with a long record of genocide, apartheid and invasion--merely to secure the supply of arms to India is absolutely evil and uncalled for. No political or strategic convenience can justify backing a regime whose actions have caused immense suffering and violation of human rights. Such a position is morally indefensible and contrary to the principles of justice and equality," it added.

The SDPI further accused Gandhi of courting Israel, asserting that the Congress leader had displayed a "killer instinct", describing it as completely unacceptable to all those who stood for justice and the rights of oppressed people. The SDPI demanded a clarification from Rahul Gandhi on his stance on Israel's actions in Gaza.

"In his eagerness to court Israel, Rahul Gandhi has displayed a“killer instinct” that is completely unacceptable to all those who stand for justice, international law and the rights of oppressed peoples....SDPI demands that Rahul Gandhi should clarify his position and apologise to the people of India for this irresponsible stance," added SDPI.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi on November 19 said that India should maintain strong strategic ties with Israel while speaking out against its actions in Gaza, asserting that the country's foreign policy must be guided by its own national interests and not constrained by other nations.

Speaking at the University of Chicago on Wednesday during an interaction with Professor Pape on "The Iran War & India's Role in The World", Gandhi said India should maintain good relations with Israel, including defence cooperation, but that this should not prevent it from expressing its position on international issues.

"We have good relations with Israel, and we buy weapons from them. But we are a much bigger country, with a population of 1.5 billion, and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us, not on what is good for others. I fully support maintaining good relations with Israel. However, India must play its role on the global stage and demonstrate its influence. That should not be constrained by anyone," Gandhi said. (ANI)