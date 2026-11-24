India and Cyprus Discuss Higher Education and Research MoU

Nicosia [Cyprus], November 24 (ANI): India and Cyprus have held discussions on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Higher Education and Research, signed during Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides' State Visit to India in May, the High Commission of India in Cyprus said. The meeting took place on Monday between India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, and Marios Panayiades, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth of the Republic of Cyprus, according to a post by the High Commission on X. "Discussions focused on operationalising the MoU on Higher Education and Research signed during the State Visit of President Nikos Christodoulides to India in May 2026, translating the commitments of the leadership into concrete institutional partnerships," the High Commission said.

The discussions covered academic cooperation, student mobility and issues concerning Indian students pursuing higher education in Cyprus, the High Commission noted. "The High Commissioner discussed opportunities for joint research, academic collaborations, faculty and student mobility, and strengthening engagement between Indian institutions and leading Cypriot academic and research institutions. Discussions also covered matters concerning the situation around Indian international students pursuing higher education in Cyprus and opportunities for Indian researchers working with Cypriot institutions," it stated.

The two countries also agreed to continue discussions through another meeting early next year, the High Commission said. "Both sides agreed to take forward the discussions through a follow-up meeting proposed for January 2027, with a view to developing actionable initiatives under the MoU. Education, research and knowledge partnerships are emerging as important pillars of the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership, creating new opportunities for the next generation of students, academics and researchers in both countries," it added.

Earlier, on November 12, India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, met Cyprus' Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Michael Damianos, in Nicosia to discuss the minister's proposed visit to India for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. During his visit to India in May, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides oversaw the elevation of bilateral ties between the two countries to a Strategic Partnership. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions resulted in several key outcomes, including the proposed establishment of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Cyprus' Diplomatic Academy, and collaboration in higher education and research.