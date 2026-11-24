Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has responded to a passenger's complaint alleging that maggots were found in food served at the 080 International Lounge in Terminal 2. The complaint was shared on social media by a Bengaluru resident, who claimed that his daughter discovered worm-like objects in her meal shortly before boarding a flight to Germany. The passenger also posted photographs of the suspected foreign objects, raising concerns about food quality and hygiene at the airport lounge.

However, Bengaluru airport authorities have disputed the allegation, stating that an internal investigation found that the dish contained sprouted lentils, which may have been mistaken for maggots. The airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has also issued a clarification, reiterating its commitment to maintaining food safety and hygiene standards.

Bengaluru Man Raises Food Hygiene Concern At Airport Lounge

On November 24, Bengaluru resident Rajiv Tiwari took to X to raise concerns about the food served at the 080 International Lounge, located in Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport.

According to Tiwari, his daughter had eaten some of the food served at the lounge before boarding her flight to Germany. However, she reportedly noticed small, worm-like objects in her meal after consuming a portion of it.

Sharing photographs of the objects on X, Tiwari questioned the hygiene standards followed at the airport lounge and called for an immediate inspection.

“Maggots found in food at the 080 International Lounge, T2 Bengaluru Airport, right before my daughter's flight to Germany. She ate some before realizing it was spoilt. Unacceptable hygiene,” Tiwari wrote on X, urging authorities to carry out an urgent inspection.

Maggots found in food at the 080 International Lounge, T2 Bengaluru Airport, right before my daughter's flight to Germany. She ate some before realizing it was spoilt. Unacceptable hygiene! @BLRAirport @fssaiindia must inspect immediately. Photos attached. Rajiv Tiwari (@RajivT1311) November 23, 2026

Bengaluru Airport Clarifies Maggots Allegation

Responding to the complaint, the official X account of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru said that the matter had been investigated by the relevant teams.

According to the airport authorities, the dish was prepared using sprouted dal, and the appearance of the cooked germinated lentils may have caused the confusion.

“Hello Rajiv, the relevant teams have investigated and found that the dish was prepared using sprouted dal, and the cooked germinated lentil may have been mistaken for a foreign object,” the airport said in its response.

The airport also emphasised that passenger well-being and food hygiene remain key priorities. It added that regular audits and checks are conducted to ensure that food safety standards are maintained across its facilities.

@RajivT1311 Hello @RajivT1311, the relevant teams have investigated and found that the dish was prepared using sprouted dal, and the cooked germinated lentil may have been mistaken for a foreign object. The well-being of passengers is our priority, and we continuously conduct strict (1/2)

— BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) November 24, 2026

“The well-being of passengers is our priority, and we continuously conduct strict audits to ensure the highest food safety standards are maintained,” it added.

Bengaluru Airport, in a statement, said an internal review & kitchen inspection found that the dish at its 080 International Lounge was prepared using sprouted dal, whose appearance may have been mistaken for a foreign object.

It said passenger safety remains its top priority and reiterated its commitment to strict food quality, hygiene standards and regular audits.

@BLRAirport

— ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) November 24, 2026